Week 12 Power Rankings: Bears continue to fall after losing 5 straight games

The Chicago Bears have now lost five straight games dropping to 3-7 after a 3-2 start. It’s hard to believe that, at one point this season, they were inside the top 15 in power rankings. Now, they continue to fall as they find new ways to lose football games.

After a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, let’s take a look at where the Bears stand in the Week 12 power rankings.

ESPN: 27th

ESPN has the Bears falling down one spot to 27th after Sunday’s loss. The return of Andy Dalton in Sunday’s game gave Chicago a glimmer of hope. Dalton shouldn’t improve their offense enough to turn the season around, right?

Dalton threw two touchdowns in relief of an injured Justin Fields, almost breaking the hearts of Raven fans again. He’s done it before and for a minute, we all believed he’d do it again.

Going into the Lions game, fans are expecting a victory. Whether it’s a commanding win or not, no matter who the quarterback shouldn’t make a different against the winless Lions.

NFL.com: 27th

NFL.com has moved the Bears down two spots to 27th after their Week 11 loss. The defense played well, for the most part, but gave up the game-winning score late in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Losing to a quarterback who went undrafted, in his first start, was enough to move the Bears down two spots. Fans could only imagine how bad this loss could have been if Lamar Jackson was healthy.

The Bears were gifted a chance to win this game when Jackson was ruled out. Still, Matt Nagy found a way to be out-coached, which is why he is on the hot seat. It’s another game where he manages to find a way to be out-coached.

CBS Sports: 28th

CBS Sports decided to stick with their Week 11 ranking, keeping the Bears at 28th on their Week 12 power ranking. With the fire Nagy chants in full effect, it seems like all of Chicago has finally turned their back on him.

Now, with rumors of Nagy losing the locker room, fans are hoping GM Ryan Pace makes a decision to relieve him of his head coaching duties. Still, in 100-plus years of Bears’ football, they have never fired a coach mid-season. Shocking.

It’s fair to assume both of their fates have been sealed, as the Bears shouldn’t re-sign Pace. Nagy, on the other hand, shouldn’t survive the season – though he likely will going off of Chicago’s track record.

USA Today: 28th

USA Today moved the Bears down one spot to 28th on their power rankings going into Week 12. They gave credit where credit was due. Robert Quinn showed up big time, without Khalil Mack, sacking Tyler Huntley 3.5 times on Sunday.

Outside of Quinn’s massive performance, mostly the rest of the defense remained quiet. Roquan Smith had a monster game, leading the team in tackles with 17. Still, both of their performances don’t matter unless the Bears end up with a win.

This defense can only carry the offense so far. The offense has to execute. They’ve yet to do that on a consistent basis since 2018. It doesn’t matter who the quarterback has been, this offense doesn’t work.

Yahoo! Sports: 28th

Yahoo! Sports follows the trend other sites have, putting the Bears at 28th on their power rankings. It makes sense, the offense hasn’t done enough and Chicago’s lost five straight games.

At 3-7, they’re almost done. They could still win out and make the playoffs, but looking down their schedule, it doesn’t seem likely, at all.

Rumors of the locker room being done with Nagy continue to linger. That questions Pace and the rest of the front office, as well. If this is true, why continue to trot Nagy out there as their coach? Chris Tabor had the team playing with more confidence against the 49ers. Give him the job.

Still, Nagy and his offense will likely go enough to beat the Lions, which will quiet down the firing rumors for at least a week. All it takes is a quick google search to realize, Chicago’s only won six games since starting off 5-1 last season. That’s 6-15, including playoffs.

