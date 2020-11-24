Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

After a week of tough injuries and breakout performances, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to let you know who to consider picking up off the waiver wire.

Taysom Hill’s first start under center (not, tight end, by the way) went about as well as fantasy managers could have hoped, but Scott and Andy highlight a couple of other QB options if he’s already rostered in your league.

With Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins hitting the COVID-19 IR, Gus Edwards now has the Baltimore backfield to himself. Well, himself and Lamar Jackson. He might be a valuable one-week start for those of you struggling to fill your RB slots.

And old friends at WR like Michael Pittman, Jr. and Tim Patrick are still available in over 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy Leagues. Could you do us a favor and help that number increase? We appreciate it.

