Week 12 Picks: Oregon at Utah, Michigan State at Ohio State, locks of the week

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI's Pat Forde pick every big game against the spread from the week 12 college football slate. We have two massive matchups with playoff implications on tap. First up, Big Ten powers Ohio State and Michigan State battle it out for a shot at the division title. In the Pac-12, Utah and Oregon fight it out for a spot in the conference title game.

Create a BetMGM account and place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you get your bet amount, up to $1,000, added back to your account in free bets. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOO to get started or use promo code YAHOO when making your first deposit.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts