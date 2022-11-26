Week 12 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Jets
The Chicago Bears (3-8) are battling the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a four-game losing streak.
Chicago is coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where quarterback Justin Fields suffered a separated left shoulder. Fields is officially a game-time decision against the Jets, but it certainly feels like the Bears will rest him ahead of a Week 13 meeting against Green Bay.
The Bears are a 6-point road underdog against New York, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:
USA TODAY
Jarrett Bell: Jets
Chris Bumbaca: Bears
Nate Davis: Jets
Safid Deen: Jets
Tyler Dragon: Jets
Lorenzo Reyes: Jets
NFL.com
Gregg Rosenthal – Jets 27, Bears 21
The score here assumes Justin Fields is playing, but either way, I like Mike White to win his first start of the season. Zach Wilson’s replacement should be able to read defenses and get the ball to the Jets’ talented receivers quickly. That’s especially true against a Bears defense that has quietly been among the league’s worst since trading Roquan Smith. Fields is listed as “day to day” because of his shoulder injury; subtract 10 points off the Bears’ total if they downgrade to Trevor Siemian.
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Jets
Jason La Canfora: Jets
Will Brinson: Jets
Jared Dubin: Jets
Ryan Wilson: Jets
John Breech: Jets
Dave Richard: Jets
Jamey Eisenberg: Jets
MMQB
Albert Breer: Bears
Mitch Goldich: Jets
Gary Gramling: Jets
Conor Orr: Jets
John Pluym: Bears
Sporting News
Vinnie Iyer – Jets 20, Bears 17
Justin Fields is on fire but he’s still making key mistakes and the Bears’ defense has them down big-time during a four-game losing streak. Fields is now banged up and facing a nasty defense with a limited offense. Fellow second-year QB Zach Wilson looks like a total bust in comparison, but here he can get real support from the running game and receivers. The Jets put up the necessary points to survive and keep their AFC wild-card hopes from fading further.
Athlon Sports
Bryan Fischer: Jets
Steven Lassan: Jets
Mark Ross: Jets
Ben Weinrib: Jets
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 12 picks:
Gary Davenport: Jets
Greg Ivory: Bears
Kris Knox: Bears
Maurice Moton: Jets
Wes O’Donnell: Jets
Brent Sobleski: Bears
Bottom line
We won’t be getting the Zach Wilson vs. Justin Fields battle we hoped for. Wilson has been benched, and Fields’ status is in question as he nurses a separated shoulder. Still, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the fact that the Jets have a dominating defensive front, which should be the difference in this game.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 76% of experts are picking Chicago to lose to the Jets on Sunday.
Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:
Jets: 26
Bears: 6
