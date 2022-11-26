Week 12 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Jets

The Chicago Bears (3-8) are battling the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a four-game losing streak.

Chicago is coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where quarterback Justin Fields suffered a separated left shoulder. Fields is officially a game-time decision against the Jets, but it certainly feels like the Bears will rest him ahead of a Week 13 meeting against Green Bay.

The Bears are a 6-point road underdog against New York, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:

USA TODAY

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

USA TODAY’s Week 12 picks:

Jarrett Bell: Jets

Chris Bumbaca: Bears

Nate Davis: Jets

Safid Deen: Jets

Tyler Dragon: Jets

Lorenzo Reyes: Jets

NFL.com

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Gregg Rosenthal – Jets 27, Bears 21

The score here assumes Justin Fields is playing, but either way, I like Mike White to win his first start of the season. Zach Wilson’s replacement should be able to read defenses and get the ball to the Jets’ talented receivers quickly. That’s especially true against a Bears defense that has quietly been among the league’s worst since trading Roquan Smith. Fields is listed as “day to day” because of his shoulder injury; subtract 10 points off the Bears’ total if they downgrade to Trevor Siemian.

CBS Sports

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

CBS Sports’ Week 12 picks:

Pete Prisco: Jets

Jason La Canfora: Jets

Will Brinson: Jets

Jared Dubin: Jets

Ryan Wilson: Jets

John Breech: Jets

Dave Richard: Jets

Jamey Eisenberg: Jets

MMQB

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

MMQB’s Week 12 picks:

Albert Breer: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Jets

Gary Gramling: Jets

Conor Orr: Jets

John Pluym: Bears

Sporting News

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Vinnie Iyer – Jets 20, Bears 17

Justin Fields is on fire but he’s still making key mistakes and the Bears’ defense has them down big-time during a four-game losing streak. Fields is now banged up and facing a nasty defense with a limited offense. Fellow second-year QB Zach Wilson looks like a total bust in comparison, but here he can get real support from the running game and receivers. The Jets put up the necessary points to survive and keep their AFC wild-card hopes from fading further.

Story continues

Athlon Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon Sports’ Week 12 picks:

Bryan Fischer: Jets

Steven Lassan: Jets

Mark Ross: Jets

Ben Weinrib: Jets

Bleacher Report

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report’s Week 12 picks:

Gary Davenport: Jets

Greg Ivory: Bears

Kris Knox: Bears

Maurice Moton: Jets

Wes O’Donnell: Jets

Brent Sobleski: Bears

Bottom line

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

We won’t be getting the Zach Wilson vs. Justin Fields battle we hoped for. Wilson has been benched, and Fields’ status is in question as he nurses a separated shoulder. Still, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the fact that the Jets have a dominating defensive front, which should be the difference in this game.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 76% of experts are picking Chicago to lose to the Jets on Sunday.

Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:

Jets: 26

Bears: 6

[pickup_prop id=”30133″>

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire