Week 12: One grumpy announcer, the Pats' strict end-zone dance rule and trolling with MJ

Beyond the fisticuffs over hurt feelings about jewelry in Oakland, here’s a look at the top five Shutdown Corner posts from Week 12 in the NFL:

5) If a coach goes on “Sunday Night Football,” telling America that his team should win the Super Bowl, well, he better not lose to the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers. Big Ben, Antonio Brown and company made Mike Tomlin sweat. (This is how you keep pace with the Patriots for AFC supremacy)

4) The San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo made quite an entrance in garbage time against the Seattle Seahawks. He provided a Montana-to-Clark moment … sort of. (Jimmy G’s perfect stat sheet)

3) Alshon Jeffery bet on himself this offseason, leaving Chicago to take a one-year deal with the Eagles. Perhaps the Bears should’ve came correct with the money. Jeffery clearly sent a message on and off the field to the Bears’ brass. (Jeffery channels the GOAT in his postgame attire)

New England’s Rob Gronkowski had five catches for 82 yards and two TDs on Sunday against Miami. (AP) More

2) Rob Gronkowski wants to get in on some of the elaborate TD celebrations beyond his big spike. But it’s not the Patriot Way, which makes him sad. (‘We’re not allowed to talk about celebrations’)

1) Imagine if the Jets’ Robby Anderson walked on Chris Spielman’s lawn. (Jet violates Pro Bowl campaigning rules, according to Fox announcer)

