Week 12 NFL Recap: Painful Broncos, Bears, Jets QB situations lowlight Thanksgiving weekend

While NFL fans were treated to a battle of GOAT vs. future-GOAT on Sunday as Patrick Mahomes & Tom Brady dueled to a 27-24 finish in Tampa Bay, a few other putrid QB situations reared their ugly heads. Namely, the Denver Broncos starting former practice squad WR Kendall Hinton at QB after a coronavirus case and the ensuing safety protocols ruled out their entire quarterbacks room.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down all the Week 12 games and storylines including Denver’s aforementioned QB breakdown, why Sam Darnold could be a fit as Chicago’s QB of the future, how Tennessee is suddenly as dangerous as they were last postseason and the sudden, but not surprising firing of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn in Detroit.

