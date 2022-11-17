LeBron James and ‘The Shop’ will host an alternate telecast on Prime Video during Thursday’s Titans-Packers game

NextShark

After the Taoyuan Leopards signed center Dwight Howard, other teams in Taiwan’s T1 League are reportedly following suit by pursuing seasoned NBA stars. Among the players being considered is Howard’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony, who is purportedly being pursued by the Tiannan TSG GhostHawks. Since operating as a first option player in his prime for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, where he won the NBA scoring title in 2013, the veteran forward has moved from team to team as a rotational player who has provided reliable scoring off the bench.