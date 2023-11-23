Week 12 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

Eight teams in a bowl game

A few more can be bowl eligible

There are currently six teams that are bowl eligible but it could be up to eight if Colorado State can defeat Hawaii on the islands and if Utah State can defeat New Mexico they are going to the post season.

Both teams are favored and have a real good chance to become bowl eligible. While the Mountain West has five bowl tie-ins, there are other bowl games that have at-large options.

If the Utah State and Colorado State win there is a very good chance they will make it to the post season.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

So, yeah. We are being total homers and will give the Mountain West eight bowl teams. That eight would tie a record for the conference. A very premature welcome to Utah State and Colorado State to the postseason.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: UNLV vs. USC

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

9:00 pm ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Matchup: Wyoming vs. Texas State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Utah State vs. Bowling Green

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ABC

Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Western Kentucky

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: San Jose State vs. Rice

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

5:30 pm ET, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool

Matchup: Colorado State vs. Iowa State

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Boise State vs. Miami (OH)

