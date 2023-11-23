Week 12 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Week 12 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Eight teams in a bowl game
A few more can be bowl eligible
There are currently six teams that are bowl eligible but it could be up to eight if Colorado State can defeat Hawaii on the islands and if Utah State can defeat New Mexico they are going to the post season.
Both teams are favored and have a real good chance to become bowl eligible. While the Mountain West has five bowl tie-ins, there are other bowl games that have at-large options.
If the Utah State and Colorado State win there is a very good chance they will make it to the post season.
BOWL LINEUP
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool
So, yeah. We are being total homers and will give the Mountain West eight bowl teams. That eight would tie a record for the conference. A very premature welcome to Utah State and Colorado State to the postseason.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: UNLV vs. USC
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
9:00 pm ET, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Matchup: Wyoming vs. Texas State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Utah State vs. Bowling Green
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ABC
Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Western Kentucky
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: San Jose State vs. Rice
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
5:30 pm ET, ESPN
Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool
Matchup: Colorado State vs. Iowa State
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Boise State vs. Miami (OH)