Week 12 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Welcome Utah State
Seven teams are it for the post season
The Mountain West will have seven bowl eligible teams and history points to all teams earning a spot in the postseason. Utah State became bowl eligible with an upset win over San Jose State.
UNLV dropped a game at Hawaii and can’t get to six wins to become bowl eligible which is a disappointment after a 4-1 start. The best they can do is 5-7.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Backup tie-ins are below
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
With seven teams ready for bowl season all that is left is jockeying for positioning for the best possible bowl game to end the season.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Appalachian State
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Washington State
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Middle Tennessee State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Ohio
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Western Kentucky
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022
Time TBD, ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Houston
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Boise State
