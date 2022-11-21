Week 12 Mountain West Bowl Projections

Welcome Utah State

Seven teams are it for the post season

The Mountain West will have seven bowl eligible teams and history points to all teams earning a spot in the postseason. Utah State became bowl eligible with an upset win over San Jose State.

UNLV dropped a game at Hawaii and can’t get to six wins to become bowl eligible which is a disappointment after a 4-1 start. The best they can do is 5-7.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Backup tie-ins are below

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

With seven teams ready for bowl season all that is left is jockeying for positioning for the best possible bowl game to end the season.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Appalachian State

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Washington State

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Middle Tennessee State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Ohio

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Western Kentucky

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl



Saturday, Dec. 27, 2022

Time TBD, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Houston

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Boise State





