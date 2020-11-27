Week 12 Marquee Matchups

LA Chargers at Buffalo Bills

The Chargers have played only 1 efficient passing offense since their week 6 bye and no offenses that want to pass the ball.

The Bills will be the first offense they will have faced that passes at a high rate and with high efficiency

Early down pass rates in the first 3 quarters for the opponents the Chargers faced since their bye:

NYJ – 48% pass

LV – 48% pass

MIA (w Tua) – 49% pass

DEN – 51% pass

JAX – 53% pass

The NFL average is 53% pass.

The Chargers Defense has faced 4 top-10 most run-heavy teams and 1 that ranked mid-pack.

The Bills are 60% pass on early downs through three quarters, tied for 2nd highest rate in the NFL.

Buffalo should not be deceived by the pass defense numbers of the Chargers.

Playing Joe Flacco, Tua, Drew Lock and Gardner Minshew would allow a pass defense to look a lot better than they are. And remember, Minshew was playing with multiple injuries in his throwing thumb that he only told the team about after the Chargers game.

All of these OCs would clearly rather run the ball than let their QBs pass the ball.

Scrape out the Jets, that only pass from 11 and do so badly, and since the bye, the Chargers are giving up 13.9 YPA and a 67% success rate to passes from 10 personnel.

They are terrible vs 1st down passes when opponents have 3+ WRs on the field, and no team uses more 3+ WR sets than the Bills.

The Bills will be best served by calling their offense, remaining pass-heavy, and calling runs when the time is optimal from the run types that are optimal.

Over the last month, the Chargers have been destroyed by inside zone runs.

Splits by run type on runs with over 5 attempts:

Inside zone: 66% success, 5.7 YPC, +0.21 EPA, 29 att

Outside zone: 33% success, 4.0 YPC, -0.29 EPA, 9 att

Stretch: 50% success, 3.8 YPC, +0.05 EPA, 8 att

Power: 50% success, 2.3 YPC, -0.24 EPA, 8 att

Duo: 43% success, 3.3 YPC, -0.21 EPA, 7 att

Meanwhile, the Bills since week 7 have been good when running inside zone, gaining 4.5 YPC, 90% success and +0.29 EPA on 10 attempts.

Compare to outside zone, which Buffalo has run 18 times in that span: 44% success, 3.7 YPC and -0.06 EPA.

The Bills have also run a lot of stretch, which has recorded 50% success, 5.3 YPC and +0.10 EPA.

The Bills may want to minimize outside zone runs and instead focus on inside zone and stretch run concepts.

The NFL average is to throw WR-targets in the red zone on early downs at a 49% rate (RBs 23%, TEs 28%).

For some reason, Chargers opponents have targeted WRs on early downs on just 9 total pass attempts this season in the red zone. Instead, they’ve opted to throw well above average rates to TEs and RBs.

But the Chargers Defense has been the NFL’s worst at defending WRs on early downs.

They are allowing an 89% success rate, 8.0 YPA and +0.47 EPA/att to WRs in the red zone, which is the worst rate in the NFL.

The Bills should absolutely have the upper hand here and should keep their focus on throwing to WRs at a high rate (the Bills throw 59% of early down red zone passes to WRs, the 5th highest rate in the NFL.

Last week, the Chargers returned to sanity from a play calling perspective and went 69% pass on early downs. Passes averaged 7.6 YPA and Justin Herbert completed 74% of them.

It was key they stayed pass heavy, because Chargers RBs gained just 2.6 YPC and a 40% success rate on early down runs the first 3 quarters.

Because they passed so much, they were able to bypass 3rd downs frequently.

The Chargers gained over 25 first downs through three quarters while attempting just 10 third down attempts.

And on those third downs through three quarters, Justin Herbert went: 6/8, 3 TDs 6 completions, 11.9 YPA

Buffalo is up next and they have a bad run defense… but guess what?

The Bills run defense is still a better run defense than both the Dolphins and the Raiders, who the Chargers lost to the prior two weeks before their win last week.

And in those games, the Chargers went 56% run on early downs Q1-3 averaging only 3.8 YPC while passes averaged 8.0 YPA.

If the Chargers want a chance to win this game, it will come on Justin Herbert’s arm, not their run game.

Steelers at Ravens

In their last meeting, the Ravens were off a bye and the Steelers were off of an extremely tough battle against the Titans in Tennessee, and playing on the road for their second straight game.

While the Steelers won the first game, the Ravens handedly outplayed them in most aspects of the game, except for one, and that was the passing matchup.

The Steelers recorded pressure on 58% of Lamar Jackson’s dropbacks including 71% of his first down dropbacks.

That was the #1 highest pressure rate for any team in any week this season.

Baltimore recorded a 57% success rate with 5.6 YPC running the ball, shredding the Steelers on the ground. But through the air, they recorded just a 38% success rate when passing the ball with 2 interceptions.

Intelligently, Baltimore strayed from the pass and went almost 60% run in the game.

But this was a vastly different team then. They had Ronnie Stanley in that game and he was injured mid-game.. They had run blocking TE Nick Boyle play 61% of snaps. Both are out for the season due to injury and won’t play in this game.

RB Mark Ingram was out but RB JK Dobbins got 66% of snaps and gained 7.5 YPC with a 60% success rate.

The Steelers couldn’t stop JK Dobbins in the second half, but after losing Stanley, Pittsburgh severely limited both Lamar Jackson & JK Dobbins.

In the second half, Jackson only gained 1.8 YPC with a 17% success rate.

But now, due to COVID, every single player on the Ravens I mentioned thus far will be out.

On the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh recorded a 53% success rate passing the ball, but couldn’t run it.

However, due to injuries and COVID, it’s looking like the Ravens will be without starters Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell, Pernell McPhee. Of the front 7 defenders, the only players that played more than these 3 in the last game with the Steelers were Patrick Queen and Yanick Ngakoue.

Without those players, the Steelers certainly will be able to run the ball, but there’s a good chance they still stay slightly pass heavy. This past week, Ben Roethlisberger said:

“It doesn’t matter how many times we run or throw as long as we win the football game… to those saying we “need to run the ball X number of times” – no we don’t, we need to win a football game. Maybe we’ll throw it 70 times this week”

There is only one team in this game that can win the game when trailing by over one score, and that is the Steelers.

In their last game against the Titans, Baltimore was up by 10 points with the ball in the 3rd quarter, but blew the game.

Lamar’s Ravens are 1-10 when trailing entering the 4th quarter and are 5-12 if their opponent has a lead of 7+ point at any point in the game.

Meanwhile, because they are so strong a passing offense, the Steelers can easily begin passing when down to rally back into a game. The run-based Ravens cannot.