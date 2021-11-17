Week 12 look ahead, Fuente out at Virginia Tech, Diaz next at Miami?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to the wildest coaching carousel season we have ever seen. Virginia Tech is on the hunt for a new coach. Who are the names on the hot board? Fellow ACC members Miami just parted ways with their athletic director. Who will replace Manny Diaz?

The guys also preview the pivotal Ohio State vs Michigan State and Utah vs Oregon battles this weekend. We also congratulate the Texas Tech meat judging dynasty and roll our eyes at a now-viral question from this week's Texas presser.

