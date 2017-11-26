Week 12 Live Blog

With the Thanksgiving holiday, we are already three games into Week Twelve, including some big performances from WRs Keenan Allen and Marvin Jones, along with duds from QB Dak Prescott and TE Evan Engram. Among the players ruled out today are: WR John Ross, RB Devonta Freeman, QB Jameis Winston, WR Rishard Matthews, TE Martellus Bennett, RB Mike Gillislee, QB Jay Cutler and WR Chris Hogan. Players who will be active and on the field: TE Charles Clay, WR Jordan Matthews, WR Danny Amendola, RB Matt Forte and TE Greg Olsen. Let's make the fantasy playoffs today!

(3:02PM) Miami RB Damien Williams just broke off a nice 11-yard run, but went down grabbing his left shoulder and was immediately attened to by medical staff. Williams has 52 total yards on the day, while RB Kenyan Drake has 23 yards, but could see a bulk of the work for the remainder of the game.

(2:59PM) With starting RB Doug Martin out for the game, RB Peyton Barber earned the red zone carries and scored from two-yards out, bringing the Bucs within two scores of the surging Falcons. By the way, Atlanta WR Julio Jones is up to 161 yards on seven receptions, along with a 15-yard run.

(2:57PM) Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has broken out of his multi-week "slump" catching his second touchdown of the day as he bobbled, but held on for the score. The Patriots lead 27-10 and Gronk now has 5/82/2 on the day.

(2:53PM) With WR Rishard Matthews out, today had the makings of a breakout game for Titans rookie WR Corey Davis, but midway through the third quarter, Davis has just one reception for 12 yards. Tennessee trails 16-6, so we could see some passing volume in the remainder of the game.

(2:50PM) The Chiefs offense are finally showing some signs of life. QB Alex Smith hit WR Albert Wilson with a short pass and he did the rest, weaving through the Bills defense for a 19-yard touchdown pass. The Bills still lead 13-10.

(2:48PM) The Falcons have extended their lead to 27-6 over Tampa Bay on a three-yard touchdown from RB Tevin Coleman. Coleman now has 63 rushing yards in the game.

(2:45PM) The Browns continue to give it up against opposing tight ends as Bengals TE Tyler Kroft caught a touchdown pass from QB Andy Dalton. Kroft made a nice leaping catch in the back corner of the end zone for the one-yard score, giving Cincy a 23-6 lead over the Browns.

(2:43PM) Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin has suffered a concussion and has been ruled out for the game. Martin had seven carries for 33 yards before the injury. The Bucs will likely roll with RB Jaquizz Rodgers for the remainder of the game. He has five carries for 20 yards.

(2:39PM) The Bengals continue to lead over in-state rival Cleveland, but WR AJ Green has had little impact so far. Early in the second-half, Green just caught his second pass of the day and has a total of 33 yards.

(2:33PM) With most games at halftime, let's check the top FF scorers for the day...

QB- Carson Wentz, Tom Brady, Cam Newton

RB- Rex Burkhead, Joe Mixon, Frank Gore

WR- Julio Jones, Robby Anderson, Alshon Jeffery

TE- Zach Ertz, Rob Gronkowski, Delanie Walker

(2:31PM) In a revenge game for Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery, you knew it was only a matter of time. QB Carson Wentz found Jeffery for the eight-yard touchdown, giving Philly a 24-0 halftime lead. Jeffery has 5/52/1 at the break.

(2:25PM) Jets WR Robby Anderson just hauled onto a ridiculous 33-yard touchdown grab, his fifth consecutive game with a score. Anderson has 4/64/1 on the day and the Jets trail 12-9.

(2:20PM) The Colts have extended their lead over the Titans thanks to a 14-yard touchdown run from veteran RB Frank Gore, who has 33 rushing yards in the first-half. WR TY Hilton has only two receptions for 15 yards so far.

(2:17PM) The Eagles lead the Bears 17-0 as the first-half nears the two-minute warning. QB Carson Wentz has touchdown passes to TE Zach Ertz and WR Nelson Agholor accounting for the Eagles scores, alog with a field goal from K Jake Elliott. The Bears have not been able to get anything going on offense, with RB Jordan Howard rushing for six yards on five carries and WR Dontelle Inman leading the team with a 1/18 line.

(2:09PM) Bengals rookie RB Joe Mixon is on his way to a new career-best game against the Browns. Mixon already has 105 total yards, leading the team in both rushing (54) and recieving (51) in the first-half.

(2:06PM) The Panthers have already had three big plays in the game, each gaining 20+ yards. The latest was a simple play, a run up the middle for rookie RB Christian McCaffrey, gaining 40 yards. McCaffrey has 63 total yards in the game and the Panthers are in the red zone again.

(1:58PM) Many projected this positive regression was coming and here we are. After just one touchdown through eleven weeks, Falcons WR Julio Jones has his second score of the day, this time coming in a more conventional play from QB Matt Ryan, spanning 25 yards. Julio has 4/105/2 on the day.

(1:56PM) Patriots RB Rex Burkhead has his second touchdown of the game, this time through the air from QB Tom Brady as the Pats are cruising, up 21-7 over Miami.

(1:54PM) The Patriots future Hall-of-Famer QB Tom Brady quickly shook off the earlier turnover and has his team in the red zone. Brady hit WR Brandin Cooks for a 37-yard gain, staying hot with WR Chris Hogan out of the lineup.

(1:50PM) The Dolphins are on the board, but it took the rare defensive score against the Patriots. QB Tom Brady was sacked and fumbled, which Miami recovered and returned. The Patriots lead 14-7 and are marching again.

(1:46PM) Panthers QB Cam Newton continues to run the ball more than he did early in the year and he just scored on a one-yard touchdown run, putting Carolina in the lead 9-3, following a missed extra point.

(1:43PM) If you chose to play both Falcons WRs in their juicy matchup against the Bucs, you hit the jackpot as WR Mohamed Sanu just dropped a bomb of a 51-yard touchdown pass to WR Julio Jones, just his second touchdown catch of the year, to give the Falcons a 10-3 lead. Jones now has a 2/60/1 line.

(1:40PM) The Bills have taken the lead over a fading Chiefs team after QB Tyrod Taylor found rookie WR Zay Jones for an 11-yard touchdown. Buffalo leads in Kansas City 7-0.

(1:34PM) Today was also viewed as a "get right" spot for Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt, but he's off to a slow start, as is the entire KC offense. Hunt has three carries for six yards and the Chiefs don't even have a first down yet, with time winding down in the first quarter.

(1:29PM) Fantasy players are counting on a huge offensive day from the Falcons, facing the Bucs defense. With the first quarter nearly in the books, things are not looking very good. WR Julio Jones has one reception for nine yards on three targets, while RB Tevin Coleman, playing in place of the injured Devonta Freeman, has four carries for 34 yards.

(1:28PM) The Titans are marching all over the Colts early and TE Delanie Walker is showing no effects of the earlier ankle issue that sent him to the sidelines. Walker just hauled in a 37-yard pass from QB Marcus Mariota in very tight coverage. He already has three grabs for 61 yards in the game.

(1:25PM) It is going to be a field day for the Pats! They've just scored again on the first touchdown pass of the day from QB Tom Brady to his TE Rob Gronkowski, totaling five yards. Gronk already has a 3/46/1 line in the first quarter.

(1:23PM) The Eagles are on the board thanks to a touchdown strike from QB Carson Wentz to TE Zach Ertz, breaking out of his brief cold streak. Ertz already has four receptions for 36 yards, along with the touchdown.

(1:21PM) The Bengals responded to the Browns opening scoring drive with a long drive of their own, resulting in an eight-yard touchdown pass from QB Andy Dalton to WR Tyler Boyd. The drive was keyed by a 19-yard run from rookie RB Joe Mixon.

(1:20PM) Facing the Panthers, all points will be very valuable for the Jets today and starting TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins just dropped what looked like an easy touchdown pass. The Jets had to opt for a field goal instead, taking a 3-0 lead.

(1:18PM) Good news if you're a Titans fan or a Delanie Walker fantasy owner. After missing one play, Walker was back in the game and recorded a second catch, giving him 24 total yards in the early going.

(1:14PM) The Titans, facing off against division rival Colts in Indianapolis, is in the red zone early. They may be without starting TE Delanie Walker, who was forced from the field after making a 14-yard reception.

(1:12PM) After solid opening drives, the Buccaneers and Panthers each settled for field goals, taking early leads in their respective games.

(1:08PM) And just like that, New England is in! RB Rex Burkhead scored from two yards out, giving the Pats the lead.

(1:07PM) A 39-yard hook up between Patriots QB Tom Brady and little-used WR Phillip Dorsett has New England in the red zone, threatening to score early against a fading Dolphins defense.

(1:05PM) Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is wasting little time, connecting with RB LeSean McCoy for a 24-yard pass play to get Buffalo around mid-field on the first possession of the game.

(1:03PM) Here are the games we'll be tracking in this early afternoon...

BUF @ KC

CAR @ NYJ

TEN @ IND

CHI @ PHI

MIA @ NE

TB @ ATL

CLE @ CIN

(12:59PM) After the disaster that was rookie QB Nathan Peterman a week ago, the Bills turn back to veteran QB Tyrod Taylor as they face the Chiefs. Taylor could have a big day against the struggling KC defense.