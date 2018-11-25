Week 12 Live Blog

We're already three games deep into the Week Twelve slate thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday schedule. Hopefully, your fantasy week is off to a good start.

(1:51PM) TOUCHDOWN: Browns TE David Njoku just crowd surfed into the end zone, leaping for the paint prematurely and then being carried by his offensive linemen to pay dirt. The Browns own a commanding 21-0 lead over Cincy.

(1:48PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Jaguars are finally on the board as RB Leonard Fournette found the end zone for the third straight game, making the score 14-7. Fournette has 82 rushing yards on the day.

(1:43PM) After an NFL-record 27 carries last week, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson only carried the ball one time in the first quarter. Considering they went away from what worked in last week's win, it is no surprise the Ravens are trailing the Raiders after the first period.

(1:39PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Browns have also taken a 14-0 lead over the Bengals as QB Baker Mayfield found WR Antonio Callaway for a 13-yard score.

(1:37PM) TOUCHDOWN: Welcome back, Josh Allen! The rookie QB just hit WR Robert Foster for a 75-yard score to give the Bills a 14-0 lead. That's Foster's first career touchdown and second straight big game after posting 3/105 in Week Eleven.

(1:33PM) TOUCHDOWN: Gronk is back! TE Rob Gronkowski just hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from QB Tom Brady to tie the game. It was the first catch of the game for the veteran tight end and his first touchdown since Week One.

(1:31PM) INJURY: A late report has come in about Giants TE Evan Engram, who evidently suffered a hamstring injury during pre-game warmups and is questionable to return.

(1:23PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Patriots might be big favorites but it is the Jets who struck first. QB Josh McCown found WR Jermaine Kearse for his first touchdown reception of the season, scoring from 16 yards out. Kearse already has a 3/36/1 line.

(1:21PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills have QB Josh Allen back and they have a touchdown as WR Isaiah McKenzie took the end around handoff for a six-yard score. The big play of the drive was a 32-yard connection between Allen and WR Kelvin Benjamin.

(1:16PM) TOUCHDOWN: Veteran TE Cameron Brate should see an increased workload with TE OJ Howard on the IR and he hauled in a six-yard scoring pass from QB Jameis Winston to take an early lead.

(1:15PM) TOUCHDOWN: It had to be reviewed after being initially called a fumble and touchback, but Raiders veteran RB Doug Martin got his touchdown on the Raiders opening drive.

(1:11PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Browns leaned heavily on their backfield on their first drive and that paid off as they got a short touchdown run from rookie RB Nick Chubb to take the lead over in-state rival Cincinnati.

(1:09PM) TOUCHDOWN: The first score of the day comes from the Giants and rookie RB Saquon Barkley, who took a short pass from QB Eli Manning and went 13 yards for the score. Barkley had 44 yards from scrimmage on the opening drive.

(1:07PM) The Browns are in the red zone thanks to another 23-yard completion to a running back, this one going to RB Duke Johnson.

(1:06PM) Expect a lot of points from the 49ers and Buccaneers today as both defenses have struggled. San Francisco RB Matt Breida took his first carry of the game 33 yards down the sideline.

(1:04PM) The Browns began their game with a screen pass to RB Nick Chubb, who took it 23 yards for a big gain.

(1:00PM) Today marks the return of QB Ryan Tannehill, QB Josh Allen and TE Rob Gronkowski to their respective teams after missing multiple games with injuries.

(12:49PM) Players who are OUT for today's games include: WR A.J. Green, WR Devin Funchess and a surprise, RB Alex Collins. With Collins out of the Ravens lineup, rookie RB Gus Edwards should see a full workload and is an attractive fantasy option against the Raiders.

(12:47PM) Some players who are IN today: QB Tom Brady, WR Doug Baldwin, TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Sony Michel, TE David Njoku, WR Torrey Smith, WR Robby Anderson and WR DeSean Jackson