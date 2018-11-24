Week 12 Injury Wrap: Game-day calls for Melvin Gordon, Doug Baldwin

Melvin Gordon might not be available on Sunday (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

It’s getting late in the season, so let’s take a good look around. Here is your status report.

• Melvin Gordon has a balky hamstring and knee and looks like a game-time decision for the late start against Arizona. Make sure you have late-game options if Gordon can’t go, and slot Gordon in a flex spot for now. Austin Ekeler will be on the RB 1/2 seam if Gordon is scratched.

• Doug Baldwin (groin) is another game-time decision we have to worry about; at least he has a 1 pm start at Carolina. Baldwin hasn’t been healthy all season. David Moore might see some extra juice if Baldwin is scratched.

• A.J. Green (toe) hasn’t practiced and remains unlikely to play in Week 12. Tyler Boyd had struggled without Green but the schedule has also been a problem; at least he draws Cleveland on Sunday.

• All signs point to Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) returning at the Jets. We last saw Gronkowski Week 8 at Buffalo, and he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 1. Tom Brady (illness) is expected to start. Sony Michel (knee) missed some practice time and is listed as questionable.

• Alex Collins (foot) had some late-week practice time and is questionable for the home match against Oakland. Given how well Gus Edwards ran last week, you’d have to assume Edwards would get the first opportunities Sunday. Lamar Jackson picks up his second start at quarterback.

• Devin Funchess (back) isn’t expected against Seattle, setting up DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel as viable plays. I’d use Moore first.

• Although David Njoku is dealing with a sore knee, he had a full practice Friday. Use as needed.

• Josh Allen (elbow) returns for Buffalo, but he won’t have Charles Clay (hamstring) at his disposal. Chris Ivory (shoulder ) is questionable. Both defenses look viable in the Jacksonville-Buffalo game.

• Robby Anderson only had one practice this week and if he’s able to play against New England, it’s expected to be in a limited role. If you must place a bet on this passing game, focus on Quincy Enunwa or Chris Herndon. Josh McCown picks up another start, as Sam Darnold remains week-to-week.

Story Continues

• Despite a busted thumb, Jimmy Graham wants to play at Minnesota. Graham has a paltry 7-103-1 line over his last four games. Randall Cobb (hamstring) is also carrying a questionable tag; he’s missed the last two games.

• Keke Coutee has a sore hamstring but has been able to have limited practices. Barring a late setback, look for him Monday against Tennessee.

• Although Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) had a limited practice week, he’s going to start at Indianapolis. DeVante Parker (shoulder) is off the injury report, but Danny Amendola (hamstring) remains questionable.

• Jordy Nelson (knee) should return at Baltimore, not that anyone wants to dance with the Oakland passing game. Martavis Bryant (knee) will not play.

• Pierre Garcon (knee) won’t play in the likely shootout at Tampa Bay, perhaps pushing Kendrick Bourne into relevance.

• Marcus Mariota had a full practice Friday and is expected to play Monday at Houston.