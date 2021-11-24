Week 12 Heisman And CFB Title Odds

Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.

Heisman Odds

Movers Of Note/Notables

There's a New Favorite in Town:

Ohio State signal-caller CJ Stroud jumped Alabama quarterback Bryce Young for the spot at the driver's seat after his odds went up from +275 to --200. Young's odds still rose though, as the numbers went from +165 to +150. Stroud is a player who has been talked about in the heat of the race, but up until now, the expectation has largely been that this will be a quarterback award going to either Young or Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. But the freshman has been relentless in his play -- hardly looking like a freshman at all. Stroud dominated in his latest showing, a 56-7 rout of No. 7 Michigan State that not everyone saw coming, and especially in not that strong of fashion. On the day, Stroud completed 32-of-35 passes (yes, that's a 91.4% completion percentage) for 432 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. So far this season, Stroud has now completed 71.1% of his passes for 3,468 yards with 36 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Story continues

With that performance against the Spartans, Stroud dethrones Young, who had quite a day himself on Saturday when Alabama defeated No. 21-ranked Arkansas, 42-35. Young completed 31-of-40 passing attempts (77.5%) for 559 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, moving to a completion percentage of 71.7% on the year with 3,584 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The race isn't over yet and Corral and others are still very much contenders, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the honors come down to these two.

Matt Corral's Odds Drop:

The Ole Miss signal-caller saw his odds fall from +600 to +2000 after the Rebels won a close one to a bad Vanderbilt team, 31-17 in The Grove. Corral, who has fought through injury and played hurt over recent weeks without letting the adversity take away from his ability to put his team in the best possible position to win, completed 27-of-36 passing attempts (75%) for 326 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Corral has continued to do his job within the offense at a high level but not always in a flashy manner the same way some of the other Heisman contenders have done lately. So far this season, Corral has completed 67.5% of his passes for 3,100 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.

In terms of building upon his Heisman resume and his case to be QB1 in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, Corral has a big chance to make a further statement as Ole Miss faces Mississippi State in Egg Bowl competition on Thanksgiving Day in what's sure to be a closely contested matchup.

Kenny Pickett Remains in the Mix, But is Still On the Outside Looking In:

Pickett was at +2000 this past week before falling to +4000. This dip seems to be more credit to the exceptional performances of the contenders who were already listed above him as opposed to any lack of good play from Pickett, who completed 26-of-41 passes (63.4%) for 340 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the 48-38 win over UVA.

If you're not looking at a helmet sticker, Pickett seems to have earned the titled of "crowd favorite" with his meteoric rise and the way he hasn't failed to wow in every appearance he's made in 2021. He's the guy who no one saw coming and could very well be the first quarterback off the board in April, having completed 67.1% of his passes for 3,857 yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions so far this season. Within Pitt's pro-style offense, Pickett has posted eight games this season in which he's passed for at least 300 yards.