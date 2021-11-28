Week 12 games with NFC playoff implications

The Arizona Cardinals are on their bye so they do not have a game in Week 12, but there are plenty of games on the schedule that matter to them and to the NFC playoff race.

Which games affect the NFC playoff picture Sunday and what outcomes help the Cardinals the most?

Buccaneers at Colts

The Bucs lead the NFC South at 7-4. They currently are the No. 3 seed in the NFC and trail the Cardinals by a game and a half. A Colts win helps the Cardinals keep distance between them and Tampa in playoff seeding.

Falcons at Jaguars

The Falcons are 4-6 and in the playoff hunt, a game out of the No. 7 seed. If they win, they will still only be in the mix but they still would have a shot at a wild-card berth.

Because the Cardinals are the No. 1 seed right now, it doesn’t matter whether the Falcons make it into the playoffs or not. They would have a first-round bye.

Panthers at Dolphins

At 5-6, the Panthers are half a game back of the No. 7 seed. They already beat the Cardinals this season, so if they get into the playoffs it could make things interesting, but the outcome doesn’t directly affect Arizona.

Eagles at Giants

The Giants are basically out of the playoff race, but the Eagles are in the mix at 5-6. A win could put them in the playoff race instead of just being in the hunt.

The outcome of this game doesn’t affect the Cardinals.

Rams at Packers

This is a huge game for both teams and has big implications for the Cardinals.

The Packers are one game behind the Cardinals for the No. 1 seed. The Rams are two games behind the Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.

It is sort of a win-win for Arizona.

If the Rams win, it distances the Packers from the No. 1 seed, which is good because the Packers hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinals. If the Packers win, the Cardinals lead the Rams by 2.5 games in the West and could potentially eliminate them with a win over them in Week 14.

Vikings at 49ers

This game does not directly affect the Cardinals. The two teams currently hold the final two wild-card spots in the NFC. One will remain and one will likely get bumped out of the race and only into the hunt.

