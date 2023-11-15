Week 12 game predictions including Texas vs. Iowa State

The Big 12 title race nears the finish line with two weeks to play. The Texas Longhorns (9-1) could preemptively clinch their place in the title game with a win over Iowa State.

Saturday’s game is sure to apply pressure to the football team and its fanbase heading into the matchup, but it could equally provide incentive to finish the season with decisive wins.

Several other Big 12 teams face make-or-break contests on Saturday. The Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) face the BYU Cougars (5-5) in Provo, Utah. What was once thought as a potential letdown game appears sure to be a blowout in favor of the Sooners.

Oklahoma State (7-3) and Kansas State (7-3) should be counted on to win games over struggling Houston (4-6) and ailing Kansas (7-3).

Let’s predict the week’s slate of games.

Michigan at Maryland

Michigan players are probably feeling good about themselves this week, so a slip up could be possible. Ultimately, the Wolverines find a way to win late.

Michigan 31, Maryland 27

Louisville at Miami

Louisville is making a push toward the top of college football rankings. Quarterback Jack Plummer is a huge reason why. After a deflating loss to Florida State, Miami loses again to another top team in college football.

Louisville 38, Miami 27

Oklahoma at BYU

BYU hosts the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday at 10am MST. The game will be televised on ESPN. check out gameday central ⤵️ — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 14, 2023

11 a.m. games on the road are usually difficult, and going to Provo to face BYU would usually make that all the more true. Albeit, the Sooners looked like a team on a mission against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Oklahoma makes another statement.

Oklahoma 42, BYU 14

Georgia at Tennessee

Prior to Tennessee’s blowout loss to Missouri, the Volunteers could have been viewed as a team who could upset Georgia. It’s hard to take the game seriously after last week’s 36-7 loss.

Georgia 52, Tennessee 20

Oklahoma State at Houston

Last week, Oklahoma State lost 45-3 to unranked UCF, but the performance was out of character for the Cowboys. They refocus and get back into the Big 12 title hunt.

Oklahoma State 37, Houston 33

Kansas State at Kansas

Showdown in Lawrence 🌻 👉 vs. Kansas State

🗓️ Saturday, Nov. 18

⏰ 6:00 PM

🏟️ Sold-out DBKMS

📺 FS1 Preview → https://t.co/2QEGxUWrOP pic.twitter.com/71Mt8oe9cS — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 13, 2023

Kansas is having a tremendous season, but the injury concerns at quarterback are enough not to pick the team. K-State’s history of dominant victories over Kansas continues.

Kansas State 38, Kansas 24

Texas at Iowa State

Game 11 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/pRrGs0VneT — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 13, 2023

Iowa State has been a thorn in Texas’ side for four seasons despite the Longhorns earning a narrow victory last year. That said, a win for Texas all but clinches the Longhorns’ place in the Big 12 title game. Texas should go all out to secure a victory. They win another a close one.

Texas 28, Iowa State 24

Washington is having a strong season, but its opponent is well-coached and well-schemed enough to wreck the Huskies’ season. An upset is coming if this season is like most seasons before it. Oregon State could be the team to make it happen.

Oregon State 41, Washington 38

