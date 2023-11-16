Week 12 football predictions: Why is the NCAA trying to impeach James Madison?

You’ve heard of “Impeach Biden”, “Impeach Trump”, and “Impeach Nixon.” Now we’re getting “Impeach James Madison.”

I’m talking about America’s 21st-ranked college football team, not its fourth president. But it still makes about as much sense as trying to impeach George Washington.

Which means, of course, the NCAA must be involved.

A little background: James Madison is transitioning from the FCS level to the FBS. The Dukes joined the Sun Belt Conference last year and went 8-3 against upgraded competition.

They are 10-0 this year, and so hot that ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to campus for Saturday’s game against Appalachian State. If James Madison wins its final two games, it could be the highest-ranked Group of Five team and get a bid to a New Year’s Six bowl.

There’s just one problem.

When a school jumps from FCS to FBS, the NCAA makes it wait two years before it is eligible for postseason play. That’s to discourage every Tom, Dick and Harry Madison from making the leap before they’re ready.

James Madison has asked for a waiver. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares even sent the NCAA a letter pleading the school’s case.

No dice.

“The current two-year transition period was intended to provide adequate time for schools to demonstrate they have met necessary requirements to become an FBS member,” NCAA President Charlie Baker wrote.

Necessary requirements?

How about going 18-3 and beating conference teams by an average of 14.2 points? The Dukes have been so impressive, Michigan is reportedly stealing their signals in case they meet in a bowl game.

That would require the persnickety NCAA to show a little common sense. That will happen as soon as it files articles of impeachment against George Washington.

Now, on to this weekend’s schedule, which is so dull it should be shown on C-Span …

Florida at Missouri: This game looked winnable for the Gators a few weeks ago, then their defense began transitioning from FBS to Pop Warner level. The good news is Jayden Daniels won’t be within 600 miles of Columbia, but it’s still hard to see how Florida will hamper the Tigers’ offense. Missouri 36-27

Georgia at Tennessee: This game looked losable for the Bulldogs a few weeks ago, then we all came to our senses and realized Georgia is still an 8,000-pound gorilla. If the Vols pull a miracle, fans might throw the entire stadium into the Tennessee River. Georgia 28-14

Kentucky at South Carolina: This game looked watchable more than a few weeks ago. Then the season began and South Carolina forgot to show up. Kentucky hasn’t looked good since it ran all over the Gators’ defense, so that doesn’t count. Allow me to save you the trouble of tuning in. Kentucky 26-21

Did I really write “James Madison is transitioning…”? What would Dolley think?

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M: The Aggies’ injury report: QB Conner Weigman out (foot injury), QB Max Johnson questionable (bruised ribs), coach Jimbo Fisher out (strained back from trying to lift his $77 million buyout). With that, Jimbo could give each of the 102,733 fans at Kyle Field a check for $749.51. Anyone who sits through all four quarters of this one should get an extra $100. Texas A&M 35-13

The rest of the SEC schedule is so cupcake-laden, let’s just combine it into one prediction…

Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State and LSU - 237

Chattanooga, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss, New Mexico State, FIU and Georgia State – 87

Did You Know: Ten U.S. presidents have colleges or universities named after them. All of them, including Franklin Pierce University, have won as many SEC football championships as Vanderbilt ...

Appalachian State at James Madison: Nothing against App State, but America needs the Dukes’ Cinderella story to continue. It would be almost as entertaining as watching Big Ten lawyers depose Jim Harbaugh. James Madison 24-12

U.S. Trivia: Historians say that if the Madison Administration had USC’s defensive coordinator during the War of 1812, we’d all be speaking with British accents.

Colorado at Washington State: The Buffaloes have lost six of their past seven games, but Coach Prime is still Coach Prime. So he had to deny any interest in Texas A&M or any other job opening this week unless that school agrees to rename itself the University of Deion. Add this to his fading resume. Washington State 31-28

Bonus prediction: If another team racks up 700-plus yards of total offense against Florida, you will start seeing “Impeach Napier” bumper stickers around Gainesville.

Last week: 7-3. Season: 69-29

