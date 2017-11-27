Week 12 fantasy wrap: Alvin Kamara shines again

Saints vs. Rams: Alvin Kamara totaled 188 yards on just 11 touches, highlighted by this 74-yard TD run. He was electric, breaking multiple tackles and showing truly explosive speed. Mark Ingram had a quiet game (he had a touchdown catch called back on a penalty), but this setup in New Orleans will provide plenty of opportunities for each to be clear RB1s down the stretch. Kamara entered getting an NFL-high 6.8 YPC against base fronts, also ranking first in Breakaway Run Rate (9.7%) and second in yards per touch (7.5). He’s going to be a legit threat to go 1,000/1,000 next season…Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins combined for 20 targets and predictably benefitted from Robert Woods’ absence. Watkins has quietly scored in three of his past four games (his day could’ve been bigger Sunday, as he also drew a 50+ yard PI penalty), while Kupp has impressed as a rookie…Injuries to New Orleans’ defense caught up with them, and the Saints inexplicably kicked a 21-yard field goal down 13 points with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Dumbfounding…Among the four teams leading their division in the NFC right now, none made the playoffs last season.

Browns vs. Bengals: Joe Mixon had struggled mightily this season, so it figures he runs for 114 yards on 23 carries against a Browns defense that entered allowing the lowest YPC in the NFL…Corey Coleman dropped a would-be touchdown, but he saw another eight targets and will soon form a duo with Josh Gordon that has a ton of potential moving forward…Tyler Kroft scored but managed just 14 yards against a Cleveland D that struggles against tight ends. Kroft has totaled only 30 yards over the past three games.

Bears vs. Eagles: Philadelphia is 10-1, yet Zach Ertz’s performance Sunday marked the first time an Eagles receiver reached 100 yards in a game this season…Alshon Jeffery has five touchdowns over the past four games, while Jordan Howard was held to six yards on seven carries…I was wrong about Jay Ajayi. He’s simply not getting near the amount of touches in Philly as I expected. What a waste for fantasy owners, but it’s hard to argue with the results…The Bears didn’t record a first down in the first half, when they were outgained in total yards 272-33.