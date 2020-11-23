Week 12 fantasy waiver wire: Pass-catches rule the day in latest rankings

It’s that time again fantasy football owners. Time to restart your rosters in preparation for next week. As the season marches on, we are seeing interesting trends as to who is still available on the waiver wire, and who can provided an instant impact once they are taken off of it.

In a season full of unpredictability, the same could be said for the wire itself. New players are emerging as top targets, while others are hidden gems flying under the radar. Whatever the case may be, this particular group of players could be important.

We take a look at top targets on the wavier wire heading into week 12.

James White

If you are looking for depth at the running back position, James White may be an option moving forward.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

With the injury to Rex Burkhead, White may see some more playing time in the coming weeks. His production against the Texans may be a sign of things to come. White recorded six catches for 64 yards and also carried the ball five times. I would certainly look for white in third down situations. Damien Harris undoubtedly has the starting role, but White could be an option, particularly as he gets more looks on third down. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield makes him an intriguing target, and if he is available on your waiver wire, it may be wise to pick him up. I would not start him in the your primary running back slot. I would however put him in your lineup as a potentially high-reward flex play.

JK Dobbins

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, left, carries the ball as New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich, right, closes in for a tackle in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

JK Dobbins is another intriguing target at running back. With a Baltimore offense that can be explosive in the running game, he could be a valuable target on the waiver wire. Dobbins recorded 15 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded two receptions on the afternoon. The problem for him is not touches. He has 11-plus touches in four out of the last five games. It’s how deep the Ravens running back group is. Gus Edwards and Mark Ingram see their fair share of playing time as well. Nevertheless, I would certainly take a risk on Dobbins as a waiver wire target. His production is trending upward, and I think that could bode well for him moving forward.

Curtis Samuel

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 13: Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Curtis Samuel is another interesting name. He caught eight passes for 70 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. He has been able to put together strong showings the past couple of games, and he should definitely be considered for your waiver wire. He has caught a touchdown in three out of the last four games he has played. This includes a nine-catch 105-yard performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 8. Samuel has been able to fit into the Panthers offensive system nicely this year, and I would expect him to continue to have a major role moving forward. If Samuel is still on waiver wire, make sure to pick him up. He has shown that he can be a valuable target in the Panthers offense. Now, it’s all about him sustaining production.

Dallas Goedert

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 17: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles is unable to make a reception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dallas Goedert has a great game in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He showed that he is a valuable tight end target for the Eagles moving forward. He caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Browns. A 32-yard pass was his longest of the afternoon. He averaged 15.4 yards per reception. Over the last couple of games, he has seen an uptick in his targets and production. He has caught at least four passes four times this season. If you are in desperate need of the tight end, he may be a smart play. He is showing he can make the most of his opportunities, as well as gain a good amount of yards with each catch. In what has been a difficult season for the Eagles, he has been a bright spot on their offense.

Jordan Akins

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Jordan Akins is beginning find a groove with the Houston Texans. That was evident Sunday, as he was able to carve up the New England Patriots defense. All told, Akins had five catches for 83 yards. This was a game where quarterback Deshaun Watson made Akins a primary target. One has to wonder if Akins will be able to keep up this level of production. However, on Sunday, he was able to find open space, as well as run for yards after the catch. A 25-yard reception was his longest of the afternoon. If you need and depth, Akins may be a guy. It was evident that him and Watson had a rapport on Sunday, and that translated well on the field. If you need depth at the tight end spot on Akins could be a nice option. Watson has been on a roll as of late, and that could mean more targets for everybody, including Akins, going forward.

Cole Beasley

Sep 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) runs with the ball as New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) defends during the fourth quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Beasley seems to have appeared on this list a lot over the past couple of weeks. It just speaks to what type of numbers he is putting up. Sunday, Beasley and quarterback Josh Allen were able to find each other quite frequently. Beasley had 11 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Averaging 9.9 yards per reception, a 22-yard catch was his longest of the afternoon. Allen and Beasley have developed a connection and that has really helped the Buffalo Bills offense move down the field. If you need wide receiver help, Beasley would be a great option. It’s at the point in the season now where I would feel comfortable even slotting him into your starting lineup. He has recorded at least 10 receptions twice this season, and even when he has not been targeted as often, he has produced. He has only averaged less than ten yards per reception twice this season. He is definitely a viable fantasy target, and it would be wise to grab him off the waiver wire.

Damien Harris

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Although he didn’t have his best game of the season on Sunday, Damien Harris is still high up on this list. All told, he carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards. He did score a touchdown, which certainly makes him valuable in the fantasy realm. The Patriots did not run the ball as much on Sunday, which was a little bit puzzling. Even though he did not have one of his best games, he certainly made the most of the touches he got. New England strayed away from their normal game plan on Sunday. I do not expect this to be a common occurrence, and I do expect Harris to have a better week next week. If he is still on your waiver wire, I would pick him up if he is available. He could definitely be considered a starting running back fantasy-wise.

Michael Pittman Jr

Michael Pittman is a little higher on the list this week, as he showed his big-play ability. A 45-yard touchdown was just the start of his day. He would finish with three catches for 66 yards. This season, he is emerging as Indianapolis’s top target. He has given quarterback Philip Rivers a security blanket, and his production has certainly reflected that. He caught three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay on Sunday. Believe it or not, that was a bad game in comparison to his game against the Titans the week before. In that one, he caught seven passes for 101 yards. He was explosive in every sense of the word. If nothing else, he has been consistent this year. Pittman would be a great grab if you need help at wide receiver. The track record of production has been there, and he does not appear to be in danger of losing his role anytime soon. if he is on your waiver wire, I would definitely consider picking him up.

Taysom Hill

What a day for Taysom Hill on Sunday. With New Orleans needing good play from Hill, he certainly delivered. He passed for 233 yards and ran for two touchdowns. This is the best of both worlds for fantasy owners. Not only are you getting his passing yards, you are also getting his production on the ground. He is an absolute steal this week of the waiver wire, especially due to the fact that Drew breeze will no longer be a part of the quarterback equation for the New Orleans Saints. This week, it was interesting because he was allowed to be moved to the tight end spot in the lineup. Fantasy providers might change that this week, but there is no doubt that is passing ability as well as his rushing ability is a dual-threat dream for fantasy owners. If you can find someone with his production this late in the season, it’s definitely worth picking up. I would expect Hill’s production to increase over the next couple of games, and if he is there, grab him off your waiver wire immediately.