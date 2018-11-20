Week 12 Fantasy RB Rankings: Leonard Fournette could have monster workload vs. Bills

It’s no surprise that Leonard Fournette has proved himself a true workhorse in the NFL. When healthy, it’s rare that he doesn’t touch the ball at least 20 times.

The Jaguars, coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Steelers, are trying to end a six-game losing streak. They will need Fournette to dominate in a potential trap game against the Bills — especially to cover up Blake Bortles’ shortcomings:

