Week 12 Fantasy Preview: Thanksgiving day games and playoff implications
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don got together a little early this week to preview every Sunday game for week 12 of the NFL season, plus the three games that will be played on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
In addition to sorting through the news of Jason Garrett’s firing, and all of the injuries that are looming over fantasy football this week, Liz and Dalton point out a couple of key matchups that could end up having big playoff implications in Titans-Patriots and Vikings-49ers.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts