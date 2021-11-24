Week 12 Fantasy Preview: Thanksgiving day games and playoff implications

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don got together a little early this week to preview every Sunday game for week 12 of the NFL season, plus the three games that will be played on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

In addition to sorting through the news of Jason Garrett’s firing, and all of the injuries that are looming over fantasy football this week, Liz and Dalton point out a couple of key matchups that could end up having big playoff implications in Titans-Patriots and Vikings-49ers.

