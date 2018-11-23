Week 12 Fantasy power rankings and full slate guide: Dalvin Cook could rebound

Dalvin Cook was a boxscore mess last week but is in a prime rebound spot in Week 12 (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Here, I’ll run through every Week 12 game and rank them from best to worst from a fantasy perspective. We’ll also look at betting lines to project possible winners and game script, as well as examining one key matchup to watch in each game.

Total: 47.5

Favorite: Vikings (-3.5)

The Packers and Vikings are running out of time. If either of these teams plans to push the Bears for the NFC North, or even just grab a ride on the Wild Card train, they need to win this week. The Vikings didn’t look ready to hang with the physical Bears in Week 11 and the Packers bungled yet another one of their “do or die” games. While these two teams are too flawed to be real contenders, no matter what happens in this spot, it should make for a high-scoring and entertaining script. Minnesota’s three-man passing game core of Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are in fantastic spots, while Aaron Rodgers and his pass-catchers should be able to get over on a disappointing and beat-up Vikings secondary. Rodgers has a dodgy history against Mike Zimmer’s blitz-heavy scheme, which should help them maintain favorite status.

Matchup to watch

The results were about as bad as it gets for Dalvin Cook in Week 11 but the usage was exactly what you want. He played on 88 percent of the team snaps to nine percent for Latavius Murray, handled 64 percent of the team’s rush attempts and saw three targets on his 33 routes run. It’s clear Cook is the feature back. If the Vikings are actually in a positive game script this week, Cook could easily bounce back. The Packers have allowed 4.6 yards per carry and 10 rushing touchdowns this year. Cooks makes for an interesting contrarian DFS play in what should be a high-scoring game.

Total: 54.5

Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)

It’s the classic “Toilet Bowl” style shootout that’s just wonderful for fantasy football. This game has the second-highest over/under of the Week 12 slate, trailing only the Falcons at Saints likely shootout on Thanksgiving. The Bucs and 49ers defenses have allowed points in droves this year, giving up 25-1 and 21-2 touchdown to interception ratios this season, respectively. Each offense has had its stumbles, which is to be expected when one team can’t settle on one starter for more than three games at a time and the other is on their third-stringer, but they have the weapons to get this game to its aggressive total. Jameis Winston is back as the Tampa starter but it’s anyone’s guess as to whether he remains there for the full four quarters. If he does, he’s in a prime spot to trounce this 49ers defense with his myriad of weapons.

Matchup to watch

Over the last month, Adam Humphries (164) has run more routes than both DeSean Jackson (133) and Chris Godwin (100). He’s averaged a full target more per game in games when Winston starts over the last two years. In a game with such a high total, fringe players like Humphries merit DFS consideration. San Francisco’s K’Wuan Williams has allowed a 98.5 passer rating and a 72 percent catch rate in slot coverage this year. Winston’s replacing Fitzpatrick also coincides with a likely playing time boost for Cameron Brate with O.J Howard going on IR. Winston uses the middle of the field more than his counterpart, with 19 percent of his attempts going to the short middle of the field (under 15 yards) with just 16 percent for Fitzpatrick.

3. Seattle Seahawks (5-5) at Carolina Panthers (6-4)

Total: 47

Favorite: Panthers (-3.5)

The Panthers take a much-needed trip back home after embarrassingly dropping two-straight road games to Pittsburgh and Detroit to put their playoff seeding in doubt. All hope has not been lost offensively for Carolina, as they still moved the ball quite well against the Lions. Costly drops by Devin Funchess stalled a handful of drives but the team could have easily walked out a winner had Cam Newton placed a two-point conversion throw just slightly better for Jarius Wright. They can also hang their head on the clear emergence of legit playmakers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Nevertheless, the last two weeks’ worth of results have been anything but positive and that’s why Carolina finds itself a mere 3.5-point favorite over Seattle traveling across the country. The Seahawks are also a team that’s flashed in 2018 but doesn’t have week-to-week consistency and is in the bottom half of the league in plays run. A 47-point total is a good marker but this game could easily sink under that total.

Matchup to watch

If this contest does get high-scoring, Russell Wilson will once again have to keep up his outrageous touchdown pace. The veteran quarterback’s 8.3 percent touchdown rate ranks second in the NFL this year, trailing only Patrick Mahomes. The Panthers defense has been the much more troublesome unit for the team of late, getting steamrolled by the Steelers and cede big games to young Lions stars like Kenny Golladay and Kerryon Johnson before his injury. One place where you can attack the Panthers is over the middle of the field. Carolina has allowed a 73.4 percent catch rate and a league-high eight touchdowns to tight ends this year. Over the last month slot receivers like Bruce Ellington (6-52), JuJu Smith-Schuster (3-90-TD) and Adam Humphries (8-82-2 TDs) have posted strong lines against this team. This is good news for Doug Baldwin, who saw a season-high 10 targets and made his first end zone trip of 2018.

4. Oakland Raiders (2-8) at Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

Total: 43.5

Favorite: Ravens (-11)

The Ravens unleashed a wildly unique offense last week. Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson touched the ball a whopping 46 times in Week 11 between his rush and pass attempts. He was the first quarterback to rush for over 100 yards since Colin Kaepernick in 2016. They doled out a whopping 54 rushing attempts last week, an unbelievable script here in 2018. All signs point to Jackson getting another start here in Week 12. He’ll go against the Raiders defense which is one of the slowest units in the league and allows a league-high 6.6 yards per play. If Baltimore keeps a similar plan of attack, they could run wild on this Oakland stop unit.

Matchup to watch

The Raiders have allowed 151.5 rushing yards per game in the four weeks since their bye. That’s not a good signal coming into a game against Baltimore. Last week, in Lamar Jackson’s first start, Gus Edwards emerged as the lead running back. He played on a team-high 62 percent or the snaps and handled 31.5 percent of the team’s carried. Only Jackson (50 percent) had more than him. Three other running backs touched the ball along with Edwards and Jackson but his massively efficient day should gain Edwards another shot. Baltimore simply needs more from their ground game than what Alex Collins was giving them. He is worth a look against this spotty Raiders rush defense.

5. Cleveland Browns (3-6-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Total: 47.5

Favorite: Bengals (-3)

The Browns offense scored 21 and 28 points in their two games with Freddie Kitchens at the helm. The new offensive coordinator has largely funneled the offense through his two talented running backs, with Duke Johnson scoring in back-to-back games and Nick Chubb handling 46 combined touches. The two games have split in the win/loss column. On the other side of the ball, the Bengals flopped in both of their last two games without A.J. Green, proving that he’s the true engine of this offense. Joe Mixon saw a combined 23 carries for 75 yards with the offense sputtering sans Green. The All-Pro wide receiver could be back for this game, which would be an obvious boom. Nevertheless, given how the Bengals have played of late on both sides of the ball, even a three-point point line against any team regardless of location should make you think.

Matchup to watch

David Njoku has not followed any predictable pattern. It’s just gone in stretches and phases. He was mostly cold during Tyrod Taylor’s September run, got hot in early October but has started to slow down as we’ve turned the calendar to November. We know he’s a risky, volatile player. However, he still ranks top-five among all tight ends in routes run on the season and he gets a sublime matchup against the Bengals defense, who have allowed the third-most catches to tight ends this year and overall, is only getting worse with time. They’ve allowed over 480 yards of total offense in 4 of their last 5 games. Njoku makes sense as a streaming option, albeit it one you can’t completely trust.

6. New York Giants (3-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-5)

Total: 46

Favorite: Eagles (-5.5)

It’s been do-or-die time for the Eagles for about three weeks now but they truly cannot afford to suffer what would be their third-straight loss. Despite all their issues, the Eagles are still in the mix for an NFC East title with Dallas defeating a now Colt McCoy-led Washington team on Thanksgiving. Not only would a loss be bad news for the Eagles own chances, but it would also keep the Giants even slightly in play for their own even more miraculous run at the east. Given what these two teams put on tape last week, a 5.5-point spread in favor of Philly does seem aggressive. The Eagles should take home the win but it wouldn’t be outrageous if the Giants covered that line.

Matchup to watch

Eli Manning ranks eighth in the NFL with 39 dropbacks per game. The already pass-heavy Giants will likely take to the air more in this spot, as it’s the best way to get over on the Eagles defense. Philadelphia has gone major stretches of the season without their top three cornerbacks and it’s become a clear liability on the team. The Giants’ team strength is in the passing game, so expect Odell Beckham to be busy. While Sterling Shepard’s targets have not been consistent, dipping below a 12 percent share in back-to-back games, he is in play in this spot. Evan Engram has run just 30 routes over the last two weeks, a distant fourth on the team behind both Shepard and Beckham (52 a piece) and Saquon Barkley (52). If you’re using someone outside of the big two here, it’s Shepard.

7. Miami Dolphins (5-5) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Total: 51

Favorite: Colts (-7.5)

While both teams come in with a 5-5 record, they couldn’t feel more different. The Colts are coming in on a four-game win streak and the talk of the NFL inner circle as a potential foil in the AFC playoff race. Andrew Luck is playing the best football of his career and has been sacked on a league-low 2.4 percent of his dropbacks. The Dolphins are a team that few bought into when they started hot and have lost three of their last four games. The offense utterly floundered under Brock Osweiler’s watch, scoring a combined 25 points in their last two games. He’ll give the starting spot back to Ryan Tannehill this week in what’s the least hyped return of a clear No. 1 quarterback of all time. The disparity between these two teams is displayed in the implied team totals, where the Colts opened up over 30 and the Dolphins south of 20. Indianapolis has developed clear advantages as the season has worn on. Miami just doesn’t have any.

Matchup to watch

While the return of Tannehill has done anything but move the needle for Miami, it could be good news for Kenny Stills. A mere $17 buy in the Yahoo Daily Fantasy game, Stills makes for a nice Week 12 sleeper dart throw. He owned a 36 percent share of the Dolphins air yards when he and Tannehill played together early in the season. With the Dolphins a 7.5-point underdog, they’ll need to take to the air to keep pace here. He’s always a risky bet, but he makes sense this week.

Playing some of the best football of his career, Andrew Luck’s comeback season has the Colts set for a strong second-half of 2018 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2-1) at Denver Broncos (3-6)

Total: 47

Favorite: Steelers (-3)

We saw last week the tenuous nurture of any line that has the Steelers as a road favorite. Of course, Pittsburgh came back to earn a clear win but started off painfully poor with their first four drives ending in an interception or punt. Denver’s defense has gotten better as the season has worn on and could push Pittsburgh into another slow start, at least. The Broncos have two players in Von Miller (16) and Bradley Chubb (13) in the top-20 in quarterback hits on the season. The duo has combined for 19 sacks. Given that the Steelers are on the road and Denver has cleared 23 points in just two games all season, the under is in play here.

Matchup to watch

Antonio Gates has done next to nothing since the Chargers dusted him off the shelf before the season started to take the place of the lost Hunter Henry. Yet, he smashed last week as Denver gave up the overall TE4 performance of Week 11 to Gates. Now they’ll get Vance McDonald in Week 12, who has scored in back to back games. Only six tight ends have run more routes than him in that span. So far in 2018, Denver has allowed 14.5 yards per catch and five scores to the position. It’s been a weakness of this defense for multiple years now, so we’re hardly chasing a fluke. Vance McDonald will get his shots to pick on this team and rip off some big plays.

9. New England Patriots (7-3) at New York Jets (3-7)

Total: 46

Favorite: Patriots (-9.5)

The Jets may well get Sam Darnold back this week, but it’s unlikely to matter. New York has scored 10, six and 10 points over their last three games and they were horrifically blown out by the AFC East basement-dwelling Bills heading into their bye week. It was honestly shocking that no changes were made at the leadership level coming off a performance like that. The Patriots haven’t been the usual dominant selves but they still deserve the 9.5 points they’re getting in the Jets’ building. The only questions on New England’s side is how the ball will get distributed. This is the healthiest the offensive skill position players will have been in a while. James White could see his workload lightened. He already saw a measly nine touches in their last game before the bye week. Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski will look to retain the top spots on the totem pole but Josh Gordon will only remain a fixture of the offense.

Matchup to watch

Rob Gronkowski has been one of the biggest let downs in all of football this year. He’s gone under 80 yards in five of his seven games played and hasn’t scored since Week 1. And of course, he’s missed a lot of time. At some point, Gronk will find the end zone again and given his career resume and a clear starting role in an objectively good offense, no one can reasonably advise you to dump him in favor of some waiver wire option at this dreadful position. There are no alternative courses of actions here, you just play Gronk and hope that the bye week got him healthy and back to near 80 percent of what we once expect from him. The Jets do provide a soft-landing spot for him as the Patriots should put up plenty of points on this fading team. New England has the fifth-highest implied team total of the Week 12 slate. Perhaps Gronkowski will make his long-await return to the end zone.

10. Arizona Cardinals (2-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

Total: 44.5

Favorite: Chargers (-13)

The Chargers haven’t shown much of a home field advantage but they’re still giving 13 points to the lowly Arizona Cardinals in their soccer stadium. The Cardinals just took a loss at the hands of the Raiders, which is the most embarrassing feat one can endure. Josh Rosen threw three touchdowns last week, but completed just nine of 20 throws, tossed a pair of picks and fumbled. The Chargers are licking their wounds after a tough loss to the division-rival Broncos. They’d like to go to town on a lowly Arizona team here that can’t stop making mistakes.

Matchup to watch

The Chargers got Joey Bosa back last week and he played 55 percent of the snaps while securing just one quarterback hit. If he’s rocking in this game, he could be the clear difference-maker we know him to be. The Cardinals have sustained a mountain of injuries on the offensive line and D.J. Humphries is the latest addition to the list. Rookie Josh Rosen has been under pressure on a whopping 41.8 percent of his dropbacks, third-highest in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus (min. 200 dropbacks). He has a 34.7 passer rating when he throws under pressure.

11. Tennessee Titans (5-5) at Houston Texans (7-3)

Total: 43

Favorite: Texans (-5.5)

For a game so consequential, this game is getting little buzz. The Titans need this win to keep pace in the AFC South. The Texans, meanwhile, can further an under-discussed large gap between them, the Titans and the exciting Colts. Of course, the game doesn’t carry much sizzle because there’s a chance one of the teams might have Blaine Gabbert under center. If Gabbert is the starter, forget it. He makes the Titans utterly uncompetitive on offense and would stand little chance against a Houston defense that’s quietly one of the best units in the league.

Matchup to watch

Deshaun Watson gets an ideal matchup here against a Titans defense that’s allowed a higher percentage of their total passing yards to wide receivers than any other team in the NFL. Houston’s offensive strength is still the receiver position, even if Demaryius Thomas hasn’t made a massive statistical impact just yet. However, Watson hasn’t thrown more than 25 passes in any game since Week 5. The Texans may well be taking the air out of the ball because they know they can’t let their quarterback expose himself to as much punishment as he’s destined to take behind this offensive line. The game script wouldn’t seem to call for much passing volume but the matchup is juicy enough to call up this player who has shown he can be hyper-efficient on limited throws.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (3-7)

Total: 37.5

Favorite: Jacksonville (-3)

If the Chiefs at Rams game worked to send football into the future on Monday night, this Sunday afternoon contest will work to undo the movement and send the sport hurling backward. The last time these two teams met, it was in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. Now, in Week 12 of the following regular season, they’ll enter their next faceoff with matching 3-7 records. Neither squad expected to be in this position but Jacksonville certainly had to believe their odds at this type of situation were far longer. The Jaguars have all but abandoned their passing game, ranking fifth in the NFL with a 55 percent run play percentage since Leonard Fournette return, both losses. The Bills seem likely to get back Josh Allen back this week. Matt Barkley gave the team their best passing performance in the game before the bye and we have little idea what to expect from the exciting, but shaky Allen after such a long layoff.

Matchup to watch

Zay Jones was quietly the engine of the Bills passing game with Matt Barkley under center in Week 10. The second-year receiver collected a season-high 11 targets and thumped New York for 93 yards and a score on eight catches. It may well just be a case of matchup, as the Jets have been ultra-generous to slot receivers this season. Yet, Jacksonville hasn’t been much more restrictive. Both D.J. Hayden and Tyler Patmon struggled mightily in slot coverage this year, allowing passer ratings of 110.7 and 100.6, respectively. Jones might be worth a buy in deep leagues and dynasty formats just to see if he keeps up the momentum.