Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Titans @ Colts

Tennessee Titans crush Indianapolis Colts, 45-26

The Colts really missed DeForest Buckner, as Derrick Henry ran wild, entering halftime with 17 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns, which would’ve been the 10th best RB fantasy game this season (and that’s with Ryan Tannehill stealing a 1-yard TD run as well). Henry hasn’t developed as a receiver with Dion Lewis gone as hoped, but in a season filled with fantasy busts, The Big Dog is now the #2 fantasy back on the year — even in PPR leagues. Over the second half of seasons since 2018, Henry has now scored 26 touchdowns over 18 games.

A.J. Brown had a 69-yard TD catch and also returned an onside kick attempt to the house, and the star wideout is somehow up to 16 career touchdowns despite seeing fewer than 150 targets … Jacoby Brissett has become a TD vulture, although Nyheim Hines still produced in PPR leagues. T.Y. Hilton scored for the first time this season, while Michael Pittman disappointed despite seeing nine targets.

Highlight of the game

