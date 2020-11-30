Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Saints @ Broncos

New Orleans Saints beat Denver Broncos, 31-3

Forced to start wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback, the Broncos should consider it a win they weren’t shut out (the line had the Saints as 17-point favorites with an over/under of 36.5 points). Hinton became the first QB since Ryan Leaf in 1998 to finish a game with more interceptions than completions, and it’s not easy to be a full-time quarterback who’s WR eligible yet not valuable in fantasy leagues … Jerry Jeudy entered fourth in air yards this season (and was lapping the field over the last month) but saw one target Sunday … Taysom Hill benefitted from game script and helped fantasy managers with his fourth rushing score over the last two weeks, and he’ll be a must-start again in Week 13 with another Atlanta matchup on deck.

Alvin Kamara has one catch for -2 yards over two games with Hill under center, and he’s also lost four rushing scores to his new mobile QB. If that wasn’t enough, Kamara also lost two rushing TDs and was out-carried by Latavius Murray during Sunday’s route. Week 13 Kamara gets a Falcons defense that’s been by far the stingiest against fantasy backs over the last six weeks, so his once enormous fantasy value continues to take hits.

Highlight of the game

Latavius Murray just rubbing it in on Kamara managers pic.twitter.com/YIMVbEqnFb — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 29, 2020

