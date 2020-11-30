Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Raiders @ Falcons

Atlanta Falcons stun Las Vegas Raiders, 43-6

Playing indoors against an Atlanta defense that entered allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, Derek Carr committed four turnovers without scoring in a miserable performance. Josh Jacobs wasn’t much better (albeit in a much more difficult matchup for running backs), also losing a fumble and leaving injured. Devontae Booker would be well worth a flex start in Week 13 against the Jets should Jacobs miss time.

Matt Ryan also struggled, getting just 4.7 YPA as his splits continue to be drastic with and without Julio Jones (and a dropped touchdown by Olamide Zaccheaus didn’t help) … Brian Hill lost a goal-line TD and most of the targets to Judge Ito Smith, while Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst underwhelmed in smash spots … Younghoe Koo made all nine attempts (five field goals) in a dominant kicking performance.

