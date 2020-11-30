Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Panthers @ Vikings

Minnesota Vikings beat Carolina Panthers, 28-27

It took a season-high in pass attempts, but Kirk Cousins came through with a nice fantasy game despite missing Adam Thielen and Irv Smith, and he’s now up to 17 TD passes over six home games this season. Teddy Bridgewater left injured late, and his status would affect the rest of the Panthers moving forward … DJ Moore also left with an injury, which would be big news for Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel if it’s serious. Carolina’s Week 13 bye appears much needed … Justin Jefferson’s insane efficiency dropped some, but fantasy managers will forgive him thanks to two touchdown catches.

Rookie Jeremy Chinn remarkably recovered fumbles for touchdowns on back-to-back plays, which becomes even more improbable considering it happened for the losing team ... Dalvin Cook looked lost for the season when helped off the field by teammates at one point, but he miraculously returned, so while he no doubt disappointed DFS players Sunday, season-long managers should breathe a huge sigh of relief.

