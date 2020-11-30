Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Giants @ Bengals

New York Giants edge Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17

Brandon Allen was predictably a problem, sapping all fantasy value from Cincinnati, while the concern is now Colt McCoy (3.1 YPA) does the same for New York with Daniel Jones going down. It’s especially unfortunate timing with such a favorable matchup against the Seahawks up next in Week 13.

Wayne Gallman Jr. has six rushing touchdowns over the last five games when he’s seen his carries increase in each contest, but a move to McCoy and an upcoming game against a tough Seahawks run defense isn’t ideal … The 4-7 Giants have a -39 point differential yet are the #4 seed in the NFC.

