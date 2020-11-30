Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Dolphins @ Jets

Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets, 20-3

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a big upgrade for DeVante Parker’s fantasy value (and helps Mike Gesicki too), and Myles Gaskin could be a fantasy difference-maker down the stretch with Miami scheduled for three straight home games … Frank Gore entered with more yards after contact this season than Jonathan Taylor and Alvin Kamara and finished with a season-high in rushing yards, because 2020 … Jason Sanders is a perfect 8-for-8 on field-goal attempts from 50+ yards this season.

Sam Darnold entered with the NFL’s worst Passer Rating when not under pressure and getting an NFL-low 5.0 YPA on plays that weren’t play action, and he answered with two picks and zero TDs during his return. Denzel Mims (who returned after leaving banged up early Sunday) is the real deal and is already this offseason’s biggest fantasy winner, going from Joe Flacco/Sam Darnold and Adam Gase to Trevor Lawrence and literally anybody else.

