Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chiefs @ Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-24

Tyreek Hill was the story of Week 12 when he scored the seventh-most PPR points in a game in the history of fantasy football. He finished with a 15-13-269-3 line, becoming the first receiver to record 200 receiving yards in a game this year, and he did it by the end of the first quarter, as the Bucs inexplicably continued to play man-to-man with no safety help. Hill was the first WR to record 200 yards in a quarter since Lee Evans in 2006 and had the most first-half receiving yards since 1991. He’s racked up a whopping 47 targets over the last three games, helping to make Hill now the No. 1 fantasy WR on the year by a significant margin.

This was a favorable matchup on paper with Tampa Bay tough against the run yet highly vulnerable versus the pass lately, but Patrick Mahomes still exceeded expectations while throwing for the most first-half yards (359) since 2004. He finished with 462 passing yards and sports a 32:2 TD:TO ratio on the year, making him the heavy favorite to win another MVP award. Since 2018, Mahomes has three games with 300 yards passing before halftime, which is more than the rest of the NFL combined (two). And to think — he missed Mecole Hardman for a sure 90-yard touchdown Sunday as well.

The Chiefs committed their first red-zone giveaway in 17 games, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire has an excuse for his quiet performance while facing a defense allowing an NFL-low 53.0 rushing yards per game to running backs (but it remains curious how little he’s used as a receiver given his college production) … Ronald Jones continues to impress whenever he has the ball in his hands.

Tom Brady has already thrown a career-high in interceptions at home this season, but he and the rest of Tampa Bay’s offense looked better during the second half. Mike Evans has 11 TD catches on 48 receptions this year, while just three of Brady’s 41 pass attempts Sunday went Antonio Brown’s way (which should make for an awkward situation at home). This game wasn’t as close as the final score indicates, and Kansas City deserves to be the clear Super Bowl favorite.

Highlight of the game

Ronald Jones unreal sideline hurdle TD 😳



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oJrTh3Y5cX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

