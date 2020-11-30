Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chargers @ Bills

Buffalo Bills defeat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-17

The Bills emerged from their bye with a more productive rushing attack, and Josh Allen’s quieter games have all come this season with John Brown unavailable. Allen could be dealing with a swollen ankle this week, when he’s scheduled for a Monday night game played on a rare neutral field (the Bills will likely have to return to the scene of the “Hail Murray”) … Justin Herbert entered leading the NFL in Passer Rating when under pressure but mostly struggled, although the rookie still managed 300+ passing yards even while disappointing.

[Week 12 Recaps: MIA-NYJ | SF-LAR | LV-ATL | LAC-BUF | NYG-CIN | TEN-IND | CAR-MIN | ARI-NE | CLE-JAX | NO-DEN | KC-TB | CHI-GB]

Austin Ekeler managed just 3.1 YPC but looked great during his return (LAC is arguably the worst run-blocking team in football), racking up a whopping 16 targets, meaning Keenan Allen’s value takes a small hit, while Ekeler can safely be treated as a top-five fantasy back moving forward … As someone who made a friendly wager on this outcome, the end sequence wasn’t ideal, and it’s starting to look like Anthony Lynn may no longer be the favorite for Coach of the Year.

Highlight of the game

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter