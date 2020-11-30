Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Cardinals @ Patriots

New England Patriots edge Arizona Cardinals, 20-17

Kyler Murray disappointed against a New England defense that entered allowing an NFL-high 8.7 YPA and ranked last in DVOA, failing to record a touchdown after having at least two in every other game this season (Bill Belichick versus young QBs is still a thing). Kenyan Drake nearly had a third rushing score but was stuffed at the inch line on the last play before halftime. His usage is very encouraging moving forward … Damien Harris played a lot better than his box score indicates, while James White got negative receiving yards but scored two goal-line touchdowns, just as everyone expected.

Cam Newton got 4.7 YPA while completing just nine passes with no TDs and two picks, yet the Patriots won anyway (Arizona’s record would look a lot different if Zane Gonzalez didn’t have three late misses inside 50 yards this season).

Head-scratching penalty of the week

Somehow in the NFL rule book this is an illegal blindside block and a 15-yard penalty.



(🎥: @Nate_Tice) pic.twitter.com/6YtB25s5MP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 29, 2020

