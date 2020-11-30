Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Browns @ Jaguars

Cleveland Browns survive Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-25

Kareem Hunt got 6.2 YPC but was completely overshadowed by Nick Chubb, who totaled 176 yards from scrimmage with a score on 22 touches. Jarvis Landry erupted out of nowhere as well versus a Jacksonville defense that seemingly put everyone on IR last week … While Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault both looked like sleepers this week, it was Collin Johnson who took advantage of all the team’s injuries, as Mike Glennon proved a sizable upgrade at QB and validated the team’s decision to go Luton-free.

James Robinson is the #4 fantasy PPR back, which is pretty remarkable for an undrafted rookie on a 1-10 team that’s cycled three bad quarterbacks.

Highlight of the game

Rookie Collin Johnson takes it 46-yards to the CRIB



(via @Jaguars)pic.twitter.com/mpV2Gsdzgi — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 29, 2020

