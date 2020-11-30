Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bears @ Packers

Green Bay Packers crush Chicago Bears, 41-25

Aaron Rodgers tossed an easy four touchdowns against a Bears defense that entered having allowed the second-fewest passing TDs on the year, and his protection remained elite while taking zero hits Sunday night … A quiet game by Davante Adams’ standards still resulted in a trip to the end zone (entering Week 12, Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp, Terry McLaurin, Jerry Jeudy, A.J. Green, and DJ Moore had caught zero of their 23 combined end-zone targets this season; Adams had pulled down 6-of-8 looks in the end zone), while Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams continued to split work evenly.

While most of the production came in what some might call garbage time, Allen Robinson and David Montgomery nevertheless both had their best fantasy games of the season during the blowout loss, so at least Mitch Trubisky has that going for him.

