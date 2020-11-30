Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: 49ers @ Rams

San Francisco 49ers defeat Los Angeles Rams, 23-20

After averaging 344.3 passing yards over his previous three games, ugly Jared Goff returned Sunday, highlighted by a pick-six from rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. San Francisco got some reinforcements back on defense (including Richard Sherman), but the Rams lost at home for the first time this season despite recording a defensive touchdown of their own while entering as 7.5-point favorites. In fact, this was already the third win of the season for the 49ers when they entered as underdogs.

Deebo Samuel had the most yards after contact by a wide receiver in a game this season during his return against a Rams defense that entered allowing the fewest yards per play. Brandon Aiyuk and Samuel would theoretically cut into each other’s targets, but that would require the unlikely event of them both being healthy at the same time … Cam Akers has emerged as the Rams’ preferred back, and while he won’t be consistent in a committee, the rookie has good fantasy upside given his offense and schedule down the stretch.

Highlight of the game

BIG MAN TD!! @JavonKinlaw with the Pick 6 and dive 😂#SFvsLAR on FOX/49ers app pic.twitter.com/6UwAiGX5aA — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 29, 2020

