Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings

Austin Ekeler comes off his four-score bonanza vs. the Broncos, Kareem Hunt (calf) aims to return for the Browns, and AJ Dillon readies for another RB1 day if Aaron Jones (knee) remains sidelined.

At quarterback, Tom Brady hopes to keep cooking vs. the Colts, Matthew Stafford comes off bye in Green Bay, and Jalen Hurts follows up his three-touchdown performance in New York.

In the receiver ranks, Deebo Samuel eyes an eruption spot in the Vikings, Chris Godwin tires to keep carrying the mail in Tampa’s receiver corps, and Michael Pittman looks to take advantage of the Bucs’ undermanned secondary. Up the seam, Rob Gronkowski hunts for touchdowns in Indianapolis and Pat Freiermuth once again adjusts to life without Eric Ebron.

