Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read
In this article:
Rob Gronkowski hunts for touchdowns in Indianapolis, Dallas Goedert hopes for a big day in the Big Apple, and Pat Freiermuth once again adjusts to life without Eric Ebron.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 12 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Darren Waller

@DAL

2

Mark Andrews

CLE

3

George Kittle

MIN

4

Kyle Pitts

@JAC

5

Rob Gronkowski

@IND

6

Dalton Schultz

LV

7

Mike Gesicki

CAR

8

Dallas Goedert

@NYG

9

T.J. Hockenson

CHI

10

Pat Freiermuth

@CIN

11

Dawson Knox

@NO

12

Dan Arnold

ATL

13

Tyler Higbee

@GB

14

Hunter Henry

TEN

15

Noah Fant

LAC

16

Evan Engram

PHI

17

Tyler Conklin

@SF

18

Cole Kmet

@DET

19

C.J. Uzomah

PIT

20

Gerald Everett

@WAS

21

Austin Hooper

@BAL

22

Jared Cook

@DEN

23

Jonnu Smith

TEN

24

Ryan Griffin

@HOU

25

Albert Okwuegbunam

LAC

26

Donald Parham

@DEN

27

Anthony Firkser

@NE

28

Juwan Johnson

BUF

29

Mo Alie-Cox

TB

30

David Njoku

@BAL

31

Cameron Brate

@IND

32

John Bates

SEA

33

O.J. Howard

@IND

TE Notes: Darren Waller has cleared 90 yards in 2-of-3 games since Henry Ruggs’ release. He is the Raiders’ best hope in a game where they are 7.5-point road underdogs. Dallas has not been strong up the seam. … Mark Andrews leads all tight ends with 28 targets over the past three weeks. Not including Travis Kelce, Andrews is probably the best combination of receptions floor and touchdown upside at the position. … George Kittle has come back from injury something fierce, looking like his golden age self while producing as the TE2 by average points in the three weeks since his return. Volume is a concern in this run-heavy offense, but why would you stop looking Kittle’s way in the red zone? … CeeDee Lamb (concussion) seems to be returning, but there is every reason to believe Dalton Schultz will vacuum up targets with Amari Cooper sidelined. The Raiders, meanwhile, surrender the third most tight end fantasy points.

The Falcons’ five-alarm offensive fire has not been above claiming Kyle Pitts, though he has still reached 60 yards in four of his past six games. Of course, he has only one touchdown in that span. The Jaguars are finally a matchup the Falcons’ own size. It should be a nice week for the No. 4 overall pick. … We don’t know Antonio Brown’s (ankle) status, but Tom Brady sure seemed to miss Rob Gronkowski. Gronk is a solid spike bet vs. a Colts defense permitting the sixth most tight end fantasy points. … Will Fuller (finger) does not seem terribly likely to return, but it is a situation for Mike Gesicki managers to monitor. The Panthers are not a plus matchup. … Dallas Goedert is playing good ball, posting yards per catch numbers more befitting of a wideout than seam stretcher. The volume is just so unreliable in this offense. Goedert thankfully maintains a reasonable floor to go along with his ever-elusive ceiling. … T.J. Hockenson’s volume is of such a low quality, but it is fairly steady. Jared Goff’s (oblique) presence would provide a boost, sad as that is.

That was more like it for Dawson Knox. His floor isn’t quite as secure as we would like, but few seam stretchers offer as much ceiling. … Eric Ebron (knee) is out again. Pat Freiermuth has proven surprisingly stable as a low-end TE1. … I regret to inform we must go back to the Dan Arnold well after last Sunday’s doughnut. The Falcons’ defense is not the time to get skittish, while Jags coach Urban Meyer just lost his favorite weapon in special teams gadget man Jamal Agnew. … He has been disappointing all year, but Tyler Higbee’s volume figures to be a little more dependable sans Robert Woods. … Noah Fant has to deal with such a deep receiver corps, but only the Eagles surrender more tight end fantasy points than the Chargers. … That fact is why I guess Evan Engram still merits a TE2 ranking in this awful Giants offense. … It is easy to expect better things for Cole Kmet with the Bears’ offense so targets bereft without Allen Robinson.

Week 12 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Matt Gay

@GB

2

Tyler Bass

@NO

3

Nick Folk

TEN

4

Justin Tucker

CLE

5

Greg Zuerlein

LV

6

Greg Joseph

@SF

7

Daniel Carlson

@DAL

8

Randy Bullock

@NE

9

Ryan Succop

@IND

10

Chris Boswell

@CIN

11

Dustin Hopkins

@DEN

12

Mason Crosby

LA

13

Evan McPherson

PIT

14

Robbie Gould

MIN

15

Jake Elliott

@NYG

16

Michael Badgley

TB

17

Brandon McManus

LAC

18

Zane Gonzalez

@MIA

19

Chase McLaughlin

@BAL

20

Cairo Santos

@DET

21

Jason Myers

@WAS

22

Graham Gano

PHI

23

Chris Blewitt

SEA

24

Jason Sanders

CAR

25

Matthew Wright

ATL

26

Ka'imi Fairbairn

NYJ

27

Younghoe Koo

@JAC

28

Brett Maher

BUF

29

Ryan Santoso

CHI

30

Matt Ammendola

@HOU

Week 12 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

New England Patriots

TEN

2

Buffalo Bills

@NO

3

Chicago Bears

@DET

4

Dallas Cowboys

LV

5

Philadelphia Eagles

@NYG

6

Carolina Panthers

@MIA

7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@IND

8

Miami Dolphins

CAR

9

Tennessee Titans

@NE

10

New Orleans Saints

BUF

11

Houston Texans

NYJ

12

Los Angeles Chargers

@DEN

13

Minnesota Vikings

@SF

14

Indianapolis Colts

TB

15

Green Bay Packers

LA

16

New York Giants

PHI

17

San Francisco 49ers

MIN

18

Pittsburgh Steelers

@CIN

19

Baltimore Ravens

CLE

20

Washington Football Team

SEA

21

Denver Broncos

LAC

22

Cincinnati Bengals

PIT

23

Jacksonville Jaguars

ATL

24

Cleveland Browns

@BAL

25

Las Vegas Raiders

@DAL

26

Los Angeles Rams

@GB

27

Seattle Seahawks

@WAS

28

New York Jets

@HOU

29

Detroit Lions

CHI

30

Atlanta Falcons

@JAC

