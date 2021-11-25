Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Rob Gronkowski hunts for touchdowns in Indianapolis, Dallas Goedert hopes for a big day in the Big Apple, and Pat Freiermuth once again adjusts to life without Eric Ebron.

Week 12 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Darren Waller has cleared 90 yards in 2-of-3 games since Henry Ruggs’ release. He is the Raiders’ best hope in a game where they are 7.5-point road underdogs. Dallas has not been strong up the seam. … Mark Andrews leads all tight ends with 28 targets over the past three weeks. Not including Travis Kelce, Andrews is probably the best combination of receptions floor and touchdown upside at the position. … George Kittle has come back from injury something fierce, looking like his golden age self while producing as the TE2 by average points in the three weeks since his return. Volume is a concern in this run-heavy offense, but why would you stop looking Kittle’s way in the red zone? … CeeDee Lamb (concussion) seems to be returning, but there is every reason to believe Dalton Schultz will vacuum up targets with Amari Cooper sidelined. The Raiders, meanwhile, surrender the third most tight end fantasy points.

The Falcons’ five-alarm offensive fire has not been above claiming Kyle Pitts, though he has still reached 60 yards in four of his past six games. Of course, he has only one touchdown in that span. The Jaguars are finally a matchup the Falcons’ own size. It should be a nice week for the No. 4 overall pick. … We don’t know Antonio Brown’s (ankle) status, but Tom Brady sure seemed to miss Rob Gronkowski. Gronk is a solid spike bet vs. a Colts defense permitting the sixth most tight end fantasy points. … Will Fuller (finger) does not seem terribly likely to return, but it is a situation for Mike Gesicki managers to monitor. The Panthers are not a plus matchup. … Dallas Goedert is playing good ball, posting yards per catch numbers more befitting of a wideout than seam stretcher. The volume is just so unreliable in this offense. Goedert thankfully maintains a reasonable floor to go along with his ever-elusive ceiling. … T.J. Hockenson’s volume is of such a low quality, but it is fairly steady. Jared Goff’s (oblique) presence would provide a boost, sad as that is.

That was more like it for Dawson Knox. His floor isn’t quite as secure as we would like, but few seam stretchers offer as much ceiling. … Eric Ebron (knee) is out again. Pat Freiermuth has proven surprisingly stable as a low-end TE1. … I regret to inform we must go back to the Dan Arnold well after last Sunday’s doughnut. The Falcons’ defense is not the time to get skittish, while Jags coach Urban Meyer just lost his favorite weapon in special teams gadget man Jamal Agnew. … He has been disappointing all year, but Tyler Higbee’s volume figures to be a little more dependable sans Robert Woods. … Noah Fant has to deal with such a deep receiver corps, but only the Eagles surrender more tight end fantasy points than the Chargers. … That fact is why I guess Evan Engram still merits a TE2 ranking in this awful Giants offense. … It is easy to expect better things for Cole Kmet with the Bears’ offense so targets bereft without Allen Robinson.

