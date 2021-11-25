Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Deebo Samuel eyes an eruption spot in the Vikings, Chris Godwin hopes to keep carrying the mail in Tampa’s receiver corps, and Michael Pittman aims to take advantage of the Bucs’ undermanned secondary.

Week 12 Receivers

WR Notes: Justin Jefferson has 17 catches for 312 yards and two touchdowns in two games since the Vikings pledged to get him going. The runway should remain clear against a 49ers defense rate stat-ing well against the pass but offering no troubling individual matchups. Jefferson’s only real Week 12 concern is San Francisco dominating time of possession and limiting Minnesota’s volume. … With 13 carries over the past two weeks to go along with his receiving threat, Deebo Samuel has been operating as the fully-realized version of Curtis Samuel in the 49ers’ fully-established offense. The Vikings struggle on the ground and have been springing leaks through the air, making Week 12 a potential Samuel blow-up spot in this 49-totaled affair. … Ja’Marr Chase is in the first sustained lull of his OROY-leading campaign. We would hope the Steelers’ extremely injured defense can get his big plays and touchdowns going, though all three of Joe Haden (foot), T.J. Watt (hip, knee) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID) are trending toward a return. Chase’s TD odds are just so good any given week. … The Bills have been getting two-high safetied to death, but as Dwain McFarland points out, the Saints love single coverage, which Stefon Diggs thrives against. It’s been a good, not great, year for Marshon Lattimore. Hopefully Diggs pops in this modestly-totaled contest.

Antonio Brown’s (ankle) absence is stretching on much longer than expected, while Mike Evans (back) is now nicked. Evans seems highly likely to suit up vs. Indianapolis, but all roads again lead to Chris Godwin as the Bucs’ most bankable WR1. The Colts permit the fifth most receiver fantasy points. … Amazingly, CeeDee Lamb seems likely to suit up against the Raiders just four days after getting concussed in Kansas City. Dak Prescott said he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. While it is fair to wonder how Lamb might fare on short rest coming off a head injury, he can’t he faded with Amari Cooper (COVID-19) still sidelined. The Raiders’ defense has begun to crumble. … Keenan Allen has an absurd 29 catches on 37 targetes over the past three games. That includes both poor and exceptional Justin Herbert performances. Just take that compiling to the bank. … The same is true for Diontae Johnson, who has drawn 13 looks in four of his past five appearances. The Bengals are a much tastier matchup than the Chargers were in Week 11. … The Football Team’s recent establishment is something to file away for Terry McLaurin managers, but we have zero concerns headed into a date with a Seahawks defense that couldn’t even handle Colt McCoy last Sunday.

It has been a brutal two weeks for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett since Russell Wilson’s return. The only thing fantasy managers can count on is a plus matchup in a Football Team defense that was getting ripped by the pass even before Chase Young’s injury. Seattle is going to actually need to sustain drives, however, vs. a WFT squad veering more and more toward time of possession/the run. … A.J. Brown (chest) seems on the wrong side of questionable. That would make for a complete nightmare setup for the Titans’ offense in New England, and leave fantasy managers with nowhere to turn in Tennessee’s attack. … An extremely soft schedule has returned the Bucs’ pass defense to respectability. Carson Wentz should probably be considered a part of that, but there is no one in Tampa’s secondary who should frighten Michael Pittman managers. … Andy Dalton started targeting Darnell Mooney upon his insertion in the third quarter last Sunday and never really stopped. 10-plus targets could be tough with the Bears likely to run the ball down Detroit’s gullet, but Mooney has an exceptional Thanksgiving setup with Allen Robinson (hamstring) sitting again.

If Marquise Brown (thigh) returns, he will be on the WR1 borderline vs. a Browns defense that just isn’t very good. … Michael Gallup’s outlook is dented a bit with the expected “return” of CeeDee Lamb, but his targets floor remains WR2 high for a Turkey Day battle with a 51.5 over/under. … It was not a reinvention of D.J. Moore’s wheel in Week 11, though the Panthers’ offense finally looked competent. Moore’s WR2 case has been stabilized, and there is once again the pathway to more even with Cam Newton boasting little in the way of arm strength. … With the Texans suddenly trying to establish despite boasting some of the league’s worst run-game personnel, Brandin Cooks’ floor may no longer be what it appears, but his ceiling will still be within reach vs. the can’t-defense-anything Jets. … It was nice to finally see Mike Williams pop a big play, but he hasn’t drawn more than six targets in six weeks. … With neither DeVante Parker (hamstring) nor Will Fuller (finger) ready to return, it will be more of the compiling same for Jaylen Waddle vs. a Panthers D not in the business of giving up big plays. … Jerry Jeudy has been the only stable option in the Broncos’ passing attack since his return three games ago. He is a solid bet for 6/60 vs. the Chargers’ tough pass defense.

Chase Claypool looked a little more dangerous last Sunday night. The Bengals hand out gobs of passing yards. … With yet another Jets QB change, we are betting on Elijah Moore’s talent and rational coaching. Best of luck to us. … Van Jefferson will be a popular name around town, but my guess is that after two more weeks to learn the offense, the Rams will jam Odell Beckham into their No. 2 spot even if he isn’t fully ready. Jefferson is furnishing neither an impressive floor or ceiling, and I don’t think the Rams made the moves for OBJ so they could twiddle their thumbs, especially post-Woods. This is a tough Packers pass defense, one surrendering the seventh fewest receiver fantasy points, so it’s not a particularly great setup for either player. … Even if Kadarius Toney (quad) gets cleared, volume is going to be an issue. The Eagles will mount marathon drives on the other side of the ball, while I would expect new play-caller Freddie Kitchens to try to establish the run, as all new coordinators “must.” Sterling Shepard (quad) is not practicing, and Kenny Golladay might as well be invisible with Daniel Jones refusing to look down the field. … Will the ninth time be the charm for Laviska Shenault in the Jags’ gadget role?