Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Tom Brady hopes to keep cooking vs. the Colts, Matthew Stafford comes off bye in Green Bay, and Jalen Hurts follows up his three-touchdown performance in New York.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 12 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: The QB2 overall by average points, Tom Brady has reached four-plus scores in 4-of-10 starts. No one is providing a better combination of floor and ceiling than the mutant 44-year-old, who has a plus Week 12 date in a Colts defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns in the league. … With 10-plus carries in five of his past six starts, Jalen Hurts is in rarefied dual-threat air. When it comes to the air, we would like to see him throwing a little bit more — he is averaging 19.5 attempts over his past four starts — but there is nothing concerning in his Week 12 setup with the living-dead Giants. … Lamar Jackson comes off his strange Week 11 absence to a date with a Browns D that coughs up a lot of passing scores but not much yardage. Cleveland has permitted the second fewest quarterback rushing yards, though their schedule has featured only one real dual threat in Kyler Murray. Hopefully Marquise Brown (thigh) returns. … Previously bending, the Raiders’ defense has splintered apart over the past two weeks. Even if CeeDee Lamb (concussion) joins Amari Cooper (COVID-19) on the shelf — and it appears Lamb will play — there won’t really be anything worrisome about Dak Prescott’s Thanksgiving setup at home.

Story continues

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!

Josh Allen is suffering the same Cover 2 affliction as so many quarterbacks around the league. Saints DC Dennis Allen has proven highly adaptable and will undoubtedly be throwing those shells Allen’s way. If so, the Bills don’t have the running game personnel to get New Orleans to back off, and even if they did, the Saints remain tough on the ground despite last week’s Eagles drubbing. This is a major prime time test for Allen, one where he still offers as much upside as anyone at the position. … 32.4 percent of Justin Herbert’s fantasy points have come in two starts, one of which was Sunday night’s embarrassment of the Steelers. Injured Pittsburgh simply didn’t have the horses. Before Week 11, Herbert had been struggling against the league’s better defensive minds, a title for which Vic Fangio qualifies. Fangio is also coming off Denver’s bye. Only three teams are permitting fewer QB fantasy points. It is not crazy to bet on Herbert’s talent. Just be aware. … Few quarterbacks needed a bye worse than Matthew Stafford. He had tweaked his back, tossed a slew of interceptions, and swapped out No. 2 receiver Robert Woods for Odell Beckham. The Packers are a tough matchup, but not so tough that Kirk Cousins could not touch them up in Week 11.

Opposing Stafford will be Aaron Rodgers, who finally touched the ceiling against the Vikings. Rodgers' four scores matched his season high while his 385 yards were a new 2021 high by 41. The Rams will be a tough place to follow up, while Vegas’ 47 over/under leaves something to be desired between these two titans of the NFC. … Every time you think you don’t need Kirk Cousins, you come crawling back. Sporting the league’s lowest interception percentage, Cousins has thrown for multiple scores in 4-of-5 starts. He is the QB8 by average points over the past five weeks. The concern for Week 12 is that three-point home favorites San Francisco dominate time of possession, but we would assume the Vikes are going to have to throw. … It has all gone wrong for Russell Wilson. A Football Team defense that was getting humiliated by the pass even before losing Chase Young will try to make it right in Week 12. No team allows more quarterback fantasy points. This is a now-or-never moment for Wilson’s fantasy campaign.

Cam Newton’s first start of 2021 produced a QB5 result. All over the place as a matchup, the Dolphins have given up a healthy amount of QB rushing yardage as well as the fifth most QB fantasy points. It probably won’t be Cam’s best throwing day, but it should be a usable QB1 outing. … Joe Burrow bookended the Bengals’ Week 10 bye with one touchdown in two games. Dealing with injury issues at every level of their defense, the Steelers don’t profile as a stay-away matchup for a game with an admittedly-underwhelming 45 over/under. … Streamers have not been getting home against the Bucs of late, but with Tampa likely to be the first defense to slow Jonathan Taylor in weeks, you can count on Carson Wentz to test the Bucs’ injury-ruined secondary. … Jimmy Garoppolo is getting home on efficiency, not volume, right now. The Vikings are vulnerable on the ground and have been springing leaks through the air. The Niners are three-point home favorites for a 49-totaled affair. … The Football Team test drove a run-heavy approach in Week 12 to favorable results. You can beat the Seahawks any which way. Taylor Heinicke has a reasonable path to multiple scores even if Washington establishes.

The QB16 by average points since losing Henry Ruggs, Derek Carr’s streamer case is beginning to crumble. Week 12 is all about the Cowboys’ defensive injuries and a 51.5 total on Thanksgiving. … I do believe I have seen a ghost. Ben Roethlisberger finally had a three-touchdown performance in Week 11. The Bengals’ stout early season defense is looking like a mirage. … Tua Tagovailoa is playing Mac Jones-type ball for the Dolphins without the headlines. There just isn’t much to like in this matchup with the Panthers, even though Taylor Heinicke had a strong Week 11 outing. … The Texans Jalen Hurts’d it with Tyrod Taylor in Week 11. Taylor is probably the Texans’ best goal-line back right now. The Jets are embarrassing every which way. … Andy Dalton did his job in Week 11, locking onto Darnell Mooney. The Lions are the best possible matchup, but that will probably mean more for David Montgomery than his fill-in quarterback. … @NE is basically the worst possible news Ryan Tannehill could have gotten after his four-pick fiasco vs. Houston. … Daniel Jones is banned from streamer consideration until further notice. This (Jason Garrett’s firing) could get worse (Freddie Kitchens) before it gets better.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out NBC Sports EDGE’s Player News, or follow @NBCSEdgeFB or @RotoPat on Twitter.