Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Foster Moreau readies for every snap against the Seahawks, Greg Dulcich looks to supply cheap targets in Carolina, and David Njoku searches for better health vs. the Bucs.

Week 12 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Mark Andrews made a successful Week 11 return. The last pass catcher standing for the Ravens, he has an approachable spot in the Jags. … George Kittle spiked a good Week 11 matchup. Now he has a bad one in a Saints defense permitting the second fewest tight end fantasy points. He remains in the top five because the news isn't much better for the players around him. … That begins with T.J. Hockenson, who will be facing a Patriots defense that threatens to make life a living hell for Kirk Cousins. Hockenson is probably still a better bet to compile than Kittle, but his Week 12 upside odds are extremely low. … Dalton Schultz had his first down game since Dak Prescott returned to the lineup. It probably had as much to do with DAL/MIN not being competitive as anything else. That will remain a Thanksgiving risk against the Giants.

Pat Freiermuth has commanded seven-plus targets in four straight starts. The only problem is he hasn't scored since Week 2. That isn't terribly likely to change with Kenny Pickett at the controls, but Freiermuth's volume has him TE1 certified. … Whoever is under center for the Rams is going to have to funnel easy looks to Tyler Higbee. … Dawson Knox still isn't scoring, but he is seeing enough volume in his elite offense to maintain spiked-week hope. It helps that the Lions allow the fourth most TE fantasy points. … Catching 4-5 passes more weeks than not, Greg Dulcich is also playing more than 80 percent of the Broncos' snaps. Forced to target some truly random wide receivers behind Courtland Sutton, Russell Wilson isn't about to look away from his seam stretcher. … Speaking of snaps, Foster Moreau played 100 percent of them in Week 11. He figures to bumble into more scores.

David Njoku played only 37 percent of the Browns' snaps in his Week 11 return. The good news is, he avoided setbacks with his ankle. The bad news is, he tweaked his knee. It's unclear if fantasy managers can expect more playing time vs. a Bucs defense coughing up the sixth most tight end fantasy points. … Cole Kmet was finally held out of the end zone in Week 11. Justin Fields' (shoulder) absence would knock him out of the top 12 against the Jets' elite defense. … Just when it finally seemed like we could move on from fake tight end Taysom Hill, he got re-involved in the Saints' running game. The Saints are desperate enough to generate offense that they should return to the Taysom well. … Hayden Hurst is no longer a TE1 with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) cleared. … Juwan Johnson and Logan Thomas are doing some Spider-Man pointing with their usage. Johnson has a worse Week 12 matchup but higher overall floor. … Cameron Brate didn't play a ton in his Week 10 return, but that could change following the Bucs' bye. Brate's presence knocks Cade Otton from re-draft relevance.

