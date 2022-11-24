Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read



Foster Moreau readies for every snap against the Seahawks, Greg Dulcich looks to supply cheap targets in Carolina, and David Njoku searches for better health vs. the Bucs.

Week 12 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

LA

2

Mark Andrews

@JAC

3

T.J. Hockenson

NE

4

George Kittle

NO

5

Dalton Schultz

NYG

6

Pat Freiermuth

@IND

7

Tyler Higbee

@KC

8

Dawson Knox

@DET

9

Greg Dulcich

@CAR

10

Cole Kmet

@NYJ

11

Foster Moreau

@SEA

12

Taysom Hill

@SF

13

David Njoku

TB

14

Evan Engram

BAL

15

Juwan Johnson

@SF

16

Hayden Hurst

@TEN

17

Logan Thomas

ATL

18

Noah Fant

LV

19

Mike Gesicki

HOU

20

Tyler Conklin

CHI

21

Austin Hooper

CIN

22

Robert Tonyan

@PHI

23

Harrison Bryant

TB

24

Cade Otton

@CLE

25

Kylen Granson

PIT

26

Jonnu Smith

@MIN

27

Isaiah Likely

@JAC

28

Hunter Henry

@MIN

29

Trey McBride

LAC

30

Brevin Jordan

@MIA

TE Notes: Mark Andrews made a successful Week 11 return. The last pass catcher standing for the Ravens, he has an approachable spot in the Jags. … George Kittle spiked a good Week 11 matchup. Now he has a bad one in a Saints defense permitting the second fewest tight end fantasy points. He remains in the top five because the news isn't much better for the players around him. … That begins with T.J. Hockenson, who will be facing a Patriots defense that threatens to make life a living hell for Kirk Cousins. Hockenson is probably still a better bet to compile than Kittle, but his Week 12 upside odds are extremely low. … Dalton Schultz had his first down game since Dak Prescott returned to the lineup. It probably had as much to do with DAL/MIN not being competitive as anything else. That will remain a Thanksgiving risk against the Giants.

Pat Freiermuth has commanded seven-plus targets in four straight starts. The only problem is he hasn't scored since Week 2. That isn't terribly likely to change with Kenny Pickett at the controls, but Freiermuth's volume has him TE1 certified. … Whoever is under center for the Rams is going to have to funnel easy looks to Tyler Higbee. … Dawson Knox still isn't scoring, but he is seeing enough volume in his elite offense to maintain spiked-week hope. It helps that the Lions allow the fourth most TE fantasy points. … Catching 4-5 passes more weeks than not, Greg Dulcich is also playing more than 80 percent of the Broncos' snaps. Forced to target some truly random wide receivers behind Courtland Sutton, Russell Wilson isn't about to look away from his seam stretcher. … Speaking of snaps, Foster Moreau played 100 percent of them in Week 11. He figures to bumble into more scores.

David Njoku played only 37 percent of the Browns' snaps in his Week 11 return. The good news is, he avoided setbacks with his ankle. The bad news is, he tweaked his knee. It's unclear if fantasy managers can expect more playing time vs. a Bucs defense coughing up the sixth most tight end fantasy points. … Cole Kmet was finally held out of the end zone in Week 11. Justin Fields' (shoulder) absence would knock him out of the top 12 against the Jets' elite defense. … Just when it finally seemed like we could move on from fake tight end Taysom Hill, he got re-involved in the Saints' running game. The Saints are desperate enough to generate offense that they should return to the Taysom well. … Hayden Hurst is no longer a TE1 with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) cleared. … Juwan Johnson and Logan Thomas are doing some Spider-Man pointing with their usage. Johnson has a worse Week 12 matchup but higher overall floor. … Cameron Brate didn't play a ton in his Week 10 return, but that could change following the Bucs' bye. Brate's presence knocks Cade Otton from re-draft relevance.

Week 12 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tyler Bass

@DET

2

Brett Maher

NYG

3

Justin Tucker

@JAC

4

Ryan Succop

@CLE

5

Nick Folk

@MIN

6

Jason Myers

LV

7

Evan McPherson

@TEN

8

Harrison Butker

LA

9

Robbie Gould

NO

10

Daniel Carlson

@SEA

11

Younghoe Koo

@WAS

12

Jason Sanders

HOU

13

Cameron Dicker

@ARI

14

Greg Joseph

NE

15

Joey Slye

ATL

16

Cade York

TB

17

Brandon McManus

@CAR

18

Graham Gano

@DAL

19

Chase McLaughlin

PIT

20

Greg Zuerlein

CHI

21

Cairo Santos

@NYJ

22

Jake Elliott

GB

23

Michael Badgley

BUF

24

Wil Lutz

@SF

25

Matt Prater

LAC

26

Matthew Wright

@IND

27

Riley Patterson

BAL

28

Josh Lambo

CIN

29

Mason Crosby

@PHI

30

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@MIA

31

Eddy Pineiro

DEN

32

Matt Gay

@KC

Week 12 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Dallas Cowboys

NYG

2

New England Patriots

@MIN

3

Baltimore Ravens

@JAC

4

San Francisco 49ers

NO

5

Buffalo Bills

@DET

6

Miami Dolphins

HOU

7

Kansas City Chiefs

LA

8

Denver Broncos

@CAR

9

Washington Commanders

ATL

10

Philadelphia Eagles

GB

11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@CLE

12

New York Jets

CHI

13

Minnesota Vikings

NE

14

Carolina Panthers

DEN

15

Indianapolis Colts

PIT

16

Atlanta Falcons

@WAS

17

Seattle Seahawks

LV

18

Arizona Cardinals

LAC

19

Pittsburgh Steelers

@IND

20

Los Angeles Chargers

@ARI

21

Cincinnati Bengals

@TEN

22

Tennessee Titans

CIN

23

New Orleans Saints

@SF

24

Detroit Lions

BUF

25

Chicago Bears

@NYJ

26

Jacksonville Jaguars

BAL

27

Green Bay Packers

@PHI

28

Houston Texans

@MIA

29

New York Giants

@DAL

30

Las Vegas Raiders

@SEA

31

Cleveland Browns

TB

32

Los Angeles Rams

@KC

