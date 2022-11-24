Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Tua Tagovailoa comes off bye against the Texans, Joe Burrow gets back Ja'Marr Chase in Tennessee, and Mike White replaces Zach Wilson in New York.

Week 12 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Josh Allen hasn't looked quite right since injuring his elbow. It will also be difficult to look wrong against the Bills on Thanksgiving. No team permits more enemy QB fantasy points. In Josh we trust. … Patrick Mahomes' latest masterpiece featured 329 yards and three scores without JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman or Kadarius Toney. His only Week 12 concern is that the Rams offer so little resistance the Chiefs ride their ground game to a cover of the 15.5-point spread. … Revving his ground game back up in recent weeks, Jalen Hurts will have more than one way to get home against the Packers' paper tiger defense. … Tua Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins' bye with at least three scores and 285 yards passing in three straight starts. He returns as a ridiculous 13.5-point home favorite against the Texans' expansion-level defense. The only way Tua doesn't get his numbers is if the Dolphins go for 250 against Houston's No. 32 run D. … Fears that Joe Burrow would founder without Ja'Marr Chase proved unfounded. Now Chase (hip) is returning against a Titans defense coughing up the third most passing yards. Burrow should have volume and yardage to spare.

Lamar Jackson has no receiver corps to speak of and has carried the ball only four times inside the five-yard line. That combination has conspired to cap his ceiling, though his weekly 66 yards on the ground keep his high-end QB1 floor nice and tidy. … Justin Fields (non-throwing shoulder) is one of the week's biggest mysteries. If he suits up, it will be vs. the Jets' elite defense. The risk will be far greater than usual — how much can a dual-threat run if he's trying to protect his shoulder? — but Fields has already proven to have the kind of upside that can't be left on benches if he's active. … Keenan Allen's return coincided with Justin Herbert's first 280-yard, multi-score start in four weeks. Mike Williams (ankle) remains questionable, but Allen's presence alone makes Herbert a more compelling top-eight option. … Kyler Murray (hamstring) is poised to return after back-to-back “game-time decisions.” He will be facing a toothless Chargers defense, one that might as well have not even been on the field vs. Patrick Mahomes or Jimmy Garoppolo. Murray could also have deep threat Marquise Brown back in the saddle, though he is seeming on the wrong side of questionable.

One of 2022's most consistent players, Geno Smith has thrown for multiple scores and rushed for at least 20 yards in four straight starts. Ceiling has been elusive but floor has been weekly. The Raiders are a smash spot for opposing signal callers. … Tom Brady finally completed step one of having one (1) multi-score game. The Browns' struggling defense provides a road map for step two. … Looking like something of a deluxe Derek Carr since returning, Dak Prescott takes on the Giants with three consecutive 250/2 efforts under his belt. The G-Men are more permissive on the ground but relatively untested through the air thanks to a soft quarterback slate. … Jimmy Garoppolo is knocking down Kyle Shanahan's pins. By now, we know not to ask for ceiling. We also know we can count on floor. … A QB1 by average points, Trevor Lawrence isn't getting home any particular way. Some weeks, it's passing volume. Others, aerial scores. The ground has also factored in, with Lawrence bettering 20 yards rushing four of the past six weeks. That might sound silly, but it adds up. Not as bad as their yardage allowed makes them appear, the Ravens' pass D won't be a Week 12 pushover.

A popular Week 11 streamer, Daniel Jones delivered as the QB2 overall. Now he must hop into the Cowboys blender on Thanksgiving afternoon. Only three teams hand out fewer quarterback fantasy points. No one has allowed fewer yards or rung up more sacks. Jones' running keeps him in the QB2 mix, but JerryWorld is a dangerous place to spend Turkey Day. … Speaking of dangerous places, facing Bill Belichick. That is what Kirk Cousins will be doing Thanksgiving night. Only the Eagles have a lower QB rating against than BB's D. It is difficult to envision positive Cousins returns. … Derek Carr is doing just enough to keep the QB2 lights on. He has a plus Week 12 spot in an improved but far from elite Seahawks defense. This one could turn into a shootout nobody but fantasy managers was asking for. … It was a false Week 10 dawn for Aaron Rodgers. Now it will be looking like a permanent sunset vs. an Eagles defense permitting an opposing QB rating under 70.0. Christian Watson has changed the AR12 calculations a bit, but you need to do better for Week 12.

Ryan Tannehill has produced back-to-back useful efforts since returning from his ankle injury. The Bengals are well positioned to make it 3-of-3. Treylon Burks is also flashing at the right QB2 time. … Jacoby Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson's return comes in a home date where he will have to throw to try to keep up with Tom Brady. The Bucs have tightened up their run defense in recent weeks. … Someone is going to do something dumb that pays off in ATL/WAS. It seems more likely to be Marcus Mariota than Taylor Heinicke. … Running hot against inferior opponents, the 49ers have another sub-par quarterback in Andy Dalton, albeit one coming off his best start in a month. Dalton remains on the QB2 fringes because of Chris Olave alone. … Russell Wilson's matchup is good. The same can be said for the Panthers defense's matchup. … The Jets and Texans are both changing quarterbacks, while the Rams are shelving Matthew Stafford (head). Mike White is the “cream” of the White, Kyle Allen and Bryce Perkins crop, though superflex managers will be tempted by Perkins' dual-threat.

