Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Mark Andrews hopes to stay hot, Evan Engram returns off bye and Austin Hooper looks to finally get going.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 12 Tight Ends
RK
Player
Opp
1
@TB
2
@ATL
3
@PIT
4
HOU
5
SEA
6
@BUF
7
@CIN
8
LV
9
@JAC
10
NO
11
WAS
12
BAL
13
@IND
14
KC
15
CHI
16
@LA
17
@NYJ
18
@GB
19
@DAL
20
@DET
21
SF
22
@DEN
23
SF
24
TEN
25
@PHI
26
CLE
27
CAR
28
TEN
29
SEA
30
@IND
31
@LA
32
NYG
33
KC
34
@PHI
35
CAR
36
@JAC
37
@DET
TE Notes: Travis Kelce is on pace for 1,434 yards, which would break George Kittle’s single-season tight end record from 2018 by 57. Kelce’s career high is 1,336. … The only credible claimant to No. 2 status, Darren Waller gets a Falcons “defense” serving up by far the most tight end fantasy points. … Finally snapped out of his mid-season malaise, Mark Andrews is all the way back up to TE5 status by average half PPR points. He’s the TE3 by total. The Steelers did hold Andrews to 3/32 four weeks ago. … That was more like it from Dallas Goedert in Week 11. In theory, the Seahawks are a Week 12 smash spot, though they are tougher up the seam than they are on the outside. Zach Ertz’s (ankle) potential return is a wild card. … T.J. Hockenson’s snaps have been dialed back the past two weeks as he guts through a toe issue. The short week can’t help. He’s nevertheless one of the only places Matthew Stafford has to funnel the ball with Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) sidelined.
Hunter Henry still hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 3. Even then, it was exactly 50. He has had the decency to catch four passes in four straight games, and score each of the past two weeks. That’s enough these days. Fantasy managers can hope for more vs. a Bills D permitting the third most TE fantasy points. … Hayden Hurst was a painful Week 11 doughnut. It dropped him out of the top 12 by average half PPR points. With Julio Jones (hamstring) ailing, Hurst should at least bounce back in the targets department. He had reached 5/54 in three straight contests before Sunday. … Evan Engram will hope to stack targets vs. a Bengals D donating the fourth most TE fantasy points. Amazingly, Engram’s 67 looks are third amongst seam stretchers. … The Browns are finally getting out of Cleveland. Maybe that will mean weather conditions more palatable to the scoring of fantasy points. The Jags are a top-shelf matchup for Austin Hooper. … Noah Fant would probably be pushing for No. 3 overall status if not for his injury issues. As it is, he keeps providing floor. Drew Lock will have trouble producing ceiling vs. New Orleans.
Dalton Schultz has 14 grabs on 21 targets over his past three appearances. He has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the field for the Cowboys. The Football Team is middle of the pack in TE fantasy points surrendered. … Jonnu Smith, Eric Ebron and Robert Tonyan have all emerged as touchdown specialists who will occasionally catch five passes. None of the three have great Week 12 matchups. Ebron has the highest floor, Tonyan the highest ceiling. Jonnu splits the difference. ... With five total catches over his past three games, Rob Gronkowski’s momentum seems to have been stopped in its tracks by Antonio Brown’s target hogging. A 55.5 over/under against the Chiefs keeps him in play on the TE1/2 borderline. … Hopefully as healthy as he has been in some time coming off the 49ers’ bye, Jordan Reed figures to soak up cheap targets against the Rams. The Niners don’t have many other places to direct the ball. … Mike Gesicki has 40 yards in three straight contests. The Jets are the Jets. … Jordan Akins’ targets floor could be enhanced with Randall Cobb (toe) on the shelf.
Week 12 Kickers
RK
Player
TM
Opp
1
ATL
LV
2
NO
@DEN
3
IND
TEN
4
LV
@ATL
5
TB
KC
6
BUF
LAC
7
BAL
@PIT
8
DEN
NO
9
PIT
BAL
10
Michael Badgley
LAC
@BUF
11
KC
@TB
12
CAR
@MIN
13
DET
HOU
14
MIA
@NYJ
15
GB
CHI
16
NYG
@CIN
17
ARI
@NE
18
SEA
@PHI
19
CLE
@JAC
20
DAL
WAS
21
NE
ARI
22
PHI
SEA
23
WAS
@DAL
24
HOU
@DET
25
TEN
@IND
26
SF
@LA
27
LA
SF
28
CHI
@GB
29
CIN
NYG
30
NYJ
MIA
31
MIN
CAR
Week 12 Defense/Special Teams
RK
Player
Opp
1
Miami Dolphins
@NYJ
2
New Orleans Saints
@DEN
3
New York Giants
@CIN
4
Cleveland Browns
@JAC
5
Los Angeles Rams
SF
6
Washington Football Team
@DAL
7
Pittsburgh Steelers
BAL
8
Indianapolis Colts
TEN
9
Green Bay Packers
CHI
10
Seattle Seahawks
@PHI
11
Cincinnati Bengals
NYG
12
Philadelphia Eagles
SEA
13
Tennessee Titans
@IND
14
San Francisco 49ers
@LA
15
New York Jets
MIA
16
Dallas Cowboys
WAS
17
Los Angeles Chargers
@BUF
18
Arizona Cardinals
@NE
19
Kansas City Chiefs
@TB
20
Denver Broncos
NO
21
Minnesota Vikings
CAR
22
New England Patriots
ARI
23
Baltimore Ravens
@PIT
24
Buffalo Bills
LAC
25
Las Vegas Raiders
@ATL
26
Carolina Panthers
@MIN
27
Houston Texans
@DET
28
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
KC
29
Chicago Bears
@GB
30
Jacksonville Jaguars
CLE
31
Atlanta Falcons
LV
32
Detroit Lions
HOU