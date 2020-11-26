Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·5 min read

Mark Andrews hopes to stay hot, Evan Engram returns off bye and Austin Hooper looks to finally get going.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 12 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@TB

2

Darren Waller

@ATL

3

Mark Andrews

@PIT

4

T.J. Hockenson

HOU

5

Dallas Goedert

SEA

6

Hunter Henry

@BUF

7

Evan Engram

@CIN

8

Hayden Hurst

LV

9

Austin Hooper

@JAC

10

Noah Fant

NO

11

Dalton Schultz

WAS

12

Eric Ebron

BAL

13

Jonnu Smith

@IND

14

Rob Gronkowski

KC

15

Robert Tonyan

CHI

16

Jordan Reed

@LA

17

Mike Gesicki

@NYJ

18

Jimmy Graham

@GB

19

Logan Thomas

@DAL

20

Jordan Akins

@DET

21

Tyler Higbee

SF

22

Jared Cook

@DEN

23

Gerald Everett

SF

24

Mo Alie-Cox

TEN

25

Jacob Hollister

@PHI

26

Tyler Eifert

CLE

27

Irv Smith

CAR

28

Trey Burton

TEN

29

Richard Rodgers

SEA

30

Anthony Firkser

@IND

31

Ross Dwelley

@LA

32

Drew Sample

NYG

33

Cameron Brate

KC

34

Will Dissly

@PHI

35

Kyle Rudolph

CAR

36

Harrison Bryant

@JAC

37

Darren Fells

@DET

TE Notes: Travis Kelce is on pace for 1,434 yards, which would break George Kittle’s single-season tight end record from 2018 by 57. Kelce’s career high is 1,336. … The only credible claimant to No. 2 status, Darren Waller gets a Falcons “defense” serving up by far the most tight end fantasy points. … Finally snapped out of his mid-season malaise, Mark Andrews is all the way back up to TE5 status by average half PPR points. He’s the TE3 by total. The Steelers did hold Andrews to 3/32 four weeks ago. … That was more like it from Dallas Goedert in Week 11. In theory, the Seahawks are a Week 12 smash spot, though they are tougher up the seam than they are on the outside. Zach Ertz’s (ankle) potential return is a wild card. … T.J. Hockenson’s snaps have been dialed back the past two weeks as he guts through a toe issue. The short week can’t help. He’s nevertheless one of the only places Matthew Stafford has to funnel the ball with Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) sidelined.

Hunter Henry still hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 3. Even then, it was exactly 50. He has had the decency to catch four passes in four straight games, and score each of the past two weeks. That’s enough these days. Fantasy managers can hope for more vs. a Bills D permitting the third most TE fantasy points. … Hayden Hurst was a painful Week 11 doughnut. It dropped him out of the top 12 by average half PPR points. With Julio Jones (hamstring) ailing, Hurst should at least bounce back in the targets department. He had reached 5/54 in three straight contests before Sunday. … Evan Engram will hope to stack targets vs. a Bengals D donating the fourth most TE fantasy points. Amazingly, Engram’s 67 looks are third amongst seam stretchers. … The Browns are finally getting out of Cleveland. Maybe that will mean weather conditions more palatable to the scoring of fantasy points. The Jags are a top-shelf matchup for Austin Hooper. … Noah Fant would probably be pushing for No. 3 overall status if not for his injury issues. As it is, he keeps providing floor. Drew Lock will have trouble producing ceiling vs. New Orleans.

Dalton Schultz has 14 grabs on 21 targets over his past three appearances. He has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the field for the Cowboys. The Football Team is middle of the pack in TE fantasy points surrendered. … Jonnu Smith, Eric Ebron and Robert Tonyan have all emerged as touchdown specialists who will occasionally catch five passes. None of the three have great Week 12 matchups. Ebron has the highest floor, Tonyan the highest ceiling. Jonnu splits the difference. ... With five total catches over his past three games, Rob Gronkowski’s momentum seems to have been stopped in its tracks by Antonio Brown’s target hogging. A 55.5 over/under against the Chiefs keeps him in play on the TE1/2 borderline. … Hopefully as healthy as he has been in some time coming off the 49ers’ bye, Jordan Reed figures to soak up cheap targets against the Rams. The Niners don’t have many other places to direct the ball. … Mike Gesicki has 40 yards in three straight contests. The Jets are the Jets. … Jordan Akins’ targets floor could be enhanced with Randall Cobb (toe) on the shelf.

Week 12 Kickers

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Younghoe Koo

ATL

LV

2

Wil Lutz

NO

@DEN

3

Rodrigo Blankenship

IND

TEN

4

Daniel Carlson

LV

@ATL

5

Ryan Succop

TB

KC

6

Tyler Bass

BUF

LAC

7

Justin Tucker

BAL

@PIT

8

Brandon McManus

DEN

NO

9

Chris Boswell

PIT

BAL

10

Michael Badgley

LAC

@BUF

11

Harrison Butker

KC

@TB

12

Joey Slye

CAR

@MIN

13

Matt Prater

DET

HOU

14

Jason Sanders

MIA

@NYJ

15

Mason Crosby

GB

CHI

16

Graham Gano

NYG

@CIN

17

Zane Gonzalez

ARI

@NE

18

Jason Myers

SEA

@PHI

19

Cody Parkey

CLE

@JAC

20

Greg Zuerlein

DAL

WAS

21

Nick Folk

NE

ARI

22

Jake Elliott

PHI

SEA

23

Dustin Hopkins

WAS

@DAL

24

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

@DET

25

Stephen Gostkowski

TEN

@IND

26

Robbie Gould

SF

@LA

27

Matt Gay

LA

SF

28

Cairo Santos

CHI

@GB

29

Randy Bullock

CIN

NYG

30

Sergio Castillo

NYJ

MIA

31

Dan Bailey

MIN

CAR

Week 12 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Miami Dolphins

@NYJ

2

New Orleans Saints

@DEN

3

New York Giants

@CIN

4

Cleveland Browns

@JAC

5

Los Angeles Rams

SF

6

Washington Football Team

@DAL

7

Pittsburgh Steelers

BAL

8

Indianapolis Colts

TEN

9

Green Bay Packers

CHI

10

Seattle Seahawks

@PHI

11

Cincinnati Bengals

NYG

12

Philadelphia Eagles

SEA

13

Tennessee Titans

@IND

14

San Francisco 49ers

@LA

15

New York Jets

MIA

16

Dallas Cowboys

WAS

17

Los Angeles Chargers

@BUF

18

Arizona Cardinals

@NE

19

Kansas City Chiefs

@TB

20

Denver Broncos

NO

21

Minnesota Vikings

CAR

22

New England Patriots

ARI

23

Baltimore Ravens

@PIT

24

Buffalo Bills

LAC

25

Las Vegas Raiders

@ATL

26

Carolina Panthers

@MIN

27

Houston Texans

@DET

28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

KC

29

Chicago Bears

@GB

30

Jacksonville Jaguars

CLE

31

Atlanta Falcons

LV

32

Detroit Lions

HOU

Latest Stories