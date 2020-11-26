Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Mark Andrews hopes to stay hot, Evan Engram returns off bye and Austin Hooper looks to finally get going.

Week 12 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Travis Kelce is on pace for 1,434 yards, which would break George Kittle’s single-season tight end record from 2018 by 57. Kelce’s career high is 1,336. … The only credible claimant to No. 2 status, Darren Waller gets a Falcons “defense” serving up by far the most tight end fantasy points. … Finally snapped out of his mid-season malaise, Mark Andrews is all the way back up to TE5 status by average half PPR points. He’s the TE3 by total. The Steelers did hold Andrews to 3/32 four weeks ago. … That was more like it from Dallas Goedert in Week 11. In theory, the Seahawks are a Week 12 smash spot, though they are tougher up the seam than they are on the outside. Zach Ertz’s (ankle) potential return is a wild card. … T.J. Hockenson’s snaps have been dialed back the past two weeks as he guts through a toe issue. The short week can’t help. He’s nevertheless one of the only places Matthew Stafford has to funnel the ball with Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) sidelined.

Hunter Henry still hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 3. Even then, it was exactly 50. He has had the decency to catch four passes in four straight games, and score each of the past two weeks. That’s enough these days. Fantasy managers can hope for more vs. a Bills D permitting the third most TE fantasy points. … Hayden Hurst was a painful Week 11 doughnut. It dropped him out of the top 12 by average half PPR points. With Julio Jones (hamstring) ailing, Hurst should at least bounce back in the targets department. He had reached 5/54 in three straight contests before Sunday. … Evan Engram will hope to stack targets vs. a Bengals D donating the fourth most TE fantasy points. Amazingly, Engram’s 67 looks are third amongst seam stretchers. … The Browns are finally getting out of Cleveland. Maybe that will mean weather conditions more palatable to the scoring of fantasy points. The Jags are a top-shelf matchup for Austin Hooper. … Noah Fant would probably be pushing for No. 3 overall status if not for his injury issues. As it is, he keeps providing floor. Drew Lock will have trouble producing ceiling vs. New Orleans.

Dalton Schultz has 14 grabs on 21 targets over his past three appearances. He has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the field for the Cowboys. The Football Team is middle of the pack in TE fantasy points surrendered. … Jonnu Smith, Eric Ebron and Robert Tonyan have all emerged as touchdown specialists who will occasionally catch five passes. None of the three have great Week 12 matchups. Ebron has the highest floor, Tonyan the highest ceiling. Jonnu splits the difference. ... With five total catches over his past three games, Rob Gronkowski’s momentum seems to have been stopped in its tracks by Antonio Brown’s target hogging. A 55.5 over/under against the Chiefs keeps him in play on the TE1/2 borderline. … Hopefully as healthy as he has been in some time coming off the 49ers’ bye, Jordan Reed figures to soak up cheap targets against the Rams. The Niners don’t have many other places to direct the ball. … Mike Gesicki has 40 yards in three straight contests. The Jets are the Jets. … Jordan Akins’ targets floor could be enhanced with Randall Cobb (toe) on the shelf.

