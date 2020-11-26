Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Stefon Diggs heads into a potential shootout as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown try to sort out their targets situation.

Week 12 Receivers

WR Notes: Davante Adams has caught at least seven passes in five straight games. … Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, has at least six grabs in 9-of-10 appearances. He has 19 receptions over the past two weeks. The Chargers just gave up a host of long completions to the New York Jets. … Opposing Diggs will be Keenan Allen, who has been Diggs’ rival for compiling consistency. Allen has corralled fewer than seven balls just twice in nine Justin Herbert starts. Diggs has a higher ceiling. Few can match Allen’s floor. … After starting the season 0-for-8 on 100-yard efforts, Tyreek Hill has gone 2-for-2. Although a good defense, the Bucs have not been a stay-away spot for enemy wideouts. No one can defense Hill. … Terry McLaurin has gone at least 5/84 in four straight contests. The Cowboys’ already-undermanned defense seems likely to be missing CB Anthony Brown (ribs) for Thanksgiving. ... Things have gotten a bit ragged for DeAndre Hopkins as he alternates big and quiet games. The Pats have a good cornerback duo, but Hopkins’ main Week 12 concern is Kyler Murray’s (shoulder) health. … In the middle of a rare slump, DK Metcalf catches Darius Slay. 6-foot-0 Slay is currently grading out as PFF’s No. 32 corner.

With Julio Jones (hamstring) trending toward a game-time decision after playing only 22 snaps in Week 11, Calvin Ridley gets the Raiders rankings advantage after coming off injury to go 5/90 vs. the Saints. For now, I have Jones as a mid-range WR2. Jones has been an extreme wild card at less than full health, sometimes playing limited snaps, others his normal complement. … Taysom Hill got the memo: Target Michael Thomas. That was in a dome against a bad defense. Now the show heads outdoors to face a decent one. WR1, but still with some caveats. … Will Fuller continues to operate as one of fantasy’s highest-floor wideouts. Ceiling has been rarer. Hopefully the Lions’ scrubs-and-scrubs defense changes that on Thanksgiving. ... The Vikings are not sure if Adam Thielen has the novel coronavirus. It is looking like it was a false positive. Coming off his best game of the season, Thielen will be catching a crumbling (at least until they played Matthew Stafford) Panthers Defense if he suits up. … Tyler Lockett hasn’t surpassed 66 yards since his 200-yard destruction of the Cardinals. 6/60 feels more likely than 9/90 vs. an Eagles D that contained Lockett twice in 2019.

A.J. Brown has yet to have a 10-target day. He’s also tallied zero carries. The Titans need to work harder to get the ball into his hands. As Brown proves every week, he is a threat to score on literally every touch. … For all the consternation over Allen Robinson’s usage, he reaches 80 yards almost every time out. That is with either Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky under center. This week it appears it will be Mitch vs. Jaire Alexander and company. ... When Diontae Johnson plays, he gets 10 targets. It’s pretty simple. He has also been more involved deep of late. He was shut down by the Ravens four weeks ago, though this will be a home game vs. a seriously-depleted roster. … Matchups, or really anything, don’t matter for Chase Claypool, who can score on deep targets or goal line carries. … Justin Jefferson shows off his explosiveness every week, but he has exceeded five targets just once in the past month. It’s why he is the WR30 by average points over the past five weeks. Boom or bust, especially vs. a Panthers Defense that might get detonated on the ground. … Brandin Cooks has reached 60 yards in 5-of-6 games without Bill O’Brien. He is basically Tyler Lockett without the fanfare.

P.J. Walker, who likes to push the ball down the field more than Teddy Bridgewater, sparked D.J. Moore to by far his best game of the season. Bridgewater is back for Week 12, returning Moore to mid-range WR2 status for a plus matchup. … Will the Rams go all in on quick, short passing to counteract the loss of LT Andrew Whitworth? Whatever the reason, that was the Week 11 approach vs. the Bucs’ elite defense. The 49ers erased the Rams’ offense in Week 6. A different tack will be needed this time around. Cooper Kupp has 40 targets over his past three games. Robert Woods, 29. … JuJu Smith-Schuster and Robby Anderson provide cheap floors with rarely-reached ceilings. You would not think of them of similar players, but their fantasy outlooks have converged. … Amari Cooper has re-established his five-catch floor with Andy Dalton. CeeDee Lamb, four-catch. As for Week 12, Washington allows the league’s fewest passing yards. It will be a tough row to hoe for Andy Dalton against the Football Team’s front seven. … DeVante Parker’s six-week high for yardage is 64, while he has quarterback uncertainty. Working in his favor is a purely experimental Jets secondary, one that might as well have not been on the field against Justin Herbert in Week 11.

Mike Evans has become a one-man band in the red zone for the Bucs, giving him breathing room ahead of Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown despite similar target totals for all three players. Another week of 8-10 looks each is squarely in play for Sunday’s 55.5-totaled affair with the Chiefs. … Brandon Aiyuk was soul reaving before landing on the COVID-19 list. His Week 12 issue is a potential date with Jalen Ramsey. Aiyuk is a WR2/3 best treated as a WR3/4 because of this week’s variables. … John Brown had been running hot, but yet another lower-body issue has his Week 12 status uncertain. If Brown gets a clean bill of health before Friday, he could get a rankings raise ahead of this week’s most likely shootout. … Tee Higgins was pushing for WR1 value with Joe Burrow under center. With Brandon Allen, he’s a volatile WR4. Backup quarterbacks love slot receivers. Tyler Boyd is the safer Week 12 bet, especially with Higgins set to see a heavy dose of James Bradberry. … The scoring environment in LAC/BUF puts Mike Williams in the WR3 mix. … D.J. Chark’s year is lost. It’s that simple. Mike Glennon is too much to bear. … Jakobi Meyers gets a reprieve after last week’s disappearance. Bill Belichick identified deep passing as the best means of moving the ball on the Texans’ secondary. Meyers remains Newton’s most trusted wideout.