Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Chris Carson hopes to return for the Seahawks while Duke Johnson and Mike Davis savor another week as starters.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 12 Running Backs

RB Notes: Dalvin Cook is averaging 188 yards from scrimmage in four games since returning from injury. Prayers up to the Panthers, who surrender 159 weekly yards from scrimmage to RBs. … Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) has resumed practicing. He will slot in as the RB2 if he gets the green light against Cook’s Vikings. … I am going to consider it a fluke that Alvin Kamara did not catch a pass in Taysom Hill’s first start. Kamara has 18 more receptions (67) than any other runner. I will keep the faith with the Saints operating as six-point road favorites. … The Browns are nearly touchdown road faves against the Jaguars. Tentative in Week 10, Nick Chubb was all the way back in Week 11. Coughing up the sixth most RB fantasy points, the Jags have even less shot at stopping Chubb after placing DE Josh Allen (knee) on injured reserve. … Derrick Henry’s season low for carries is 18. He’s finished under 20 three times in 10 contests. The Colts are a foreboding opponent, but the Big Dog’s volume stops for no one. … Operating as three-point road favorites against the pathetic Falcons, the Raiders should be able to get Josh Jacobs his RB1 work. The Falcons are better against the run than pass. Jacobs’ volume simply figures to be undeniable.

Story continues

Aaron Jones has been lacking ceiling since his return from injury. Even against a tough Bears Defense, we put Week 12 faith in Jones as an 8.5-point home favorite. … The Jags are onto Mike Glennon at quarterback. What is there to say other than “lol”? And that James Robinson will be the man no matter the score. Robinson has touched the ball at least 17 times every time out. He is averaging 24 handles over the past month. … D’Andre Swift (concussion) returns just in time for a Thanksgiving matchup with the Texans’ league-worst run defense. Swift piled up 37 touches in two games before his injury, producing 246 yards from scrimmage. Neither Kerryon Johnson nor Adrian Peterson made noise during Swift’s Week 11 absence. It should be all systems go for the impressive rookie. … Something always seems a little off with Miles Sanders. He gets the touches and yards but not in a satisfying way. The Eagles have made a habit of pulling the rug out when he seems on the verge of a big day. It’s still easy to envision the path to Week 12 glory vs. the sorry Seahawks.

Antonio Gibson is not a prototypical RB1. The touch floor is not quite high enough. The offense not good enough. It’s just that kind of year. Gibson is unchallenged on early downs, while game script should be neutral to positive in Dallas on Thanksgiving. … It was a Week 11 to forget for Kareem Hunt, who still atoned with a score. There is essentially no way he is held below 15 touches in Jacksonville. … Ezekiel Elliott finally had a 100-yard day. He’s still caught more than two passes only once in five games since Dak Prescott’s injury, badly damaging his RB1 floor. The WFT defense is better on the ground than air, though their front never makes things easy. Zeke is nevertheless all but guaranteed to get 18-20 carries in what should be a close contest. … The Seahawks’ offense came close to falling apart during Chris Carson’s month-long absence. He will restore the threat of balance, keeping enemy defenses more on their toes vs. high-flying Russell Wilson. Carson’s touch counts are not sky high, but he comes with so much touchdown upside in this offense. … Since it’s 2020, Kalen Ballage has reached 23 touches in back-to-back games. He will be a high-end RB2 if Austin Ekeler (hamstring) remains sidelined. If Ekeler is cleared, Ballage will tumble to RB28-34 range, with Ekeler checking in around RB16-20.

You know the deal with Todd Gurley. … James Conner finally had a productive day, though he finished as the RB19 without a touchdown. Merely ordinary against the run, the Ravens have COVID depth issues up front. … Salvon Ahmed survived Matt Breida’s return to handle the ball 17 times. He won’t be so lucky if Myles Gaskin (knee) gets cleared to face the Jets. Gaskin is practicing, but plugged-in reporter Barry Jackson is unsure if he will be activated. … Finally, some Clyde Edwards-Helaire action. It is unpredictable how he might be used vs. a Bucs defense permitting the league’s fewest rushing yards. The 55.5 over/under certainly helps. … Kenyan Drake only grows stronger, for some reason. He’s a movable object vs. the Pats’ stoppable force run defense. Ceiling is never in abundance. With all 32 teams active for Week 12, Chase Edmonds is a low-floor, decent-upside RB3/FLEX. … The Steelers are not exactly a run defense to target, but Gus Edwards is a locked-and-loaded RB2. We never have this sort of usage clarity in the Ravens’ run-heavy backfield. Justice Hill will mix in for COP work, but Lamar Jackson does not target running backs, keeping Hill off the re-draft and DFS punt play radars. … Giovani Bernard is ceding too much work to remain RB2 relevant, but Joe Burrow’s loss probably ups his touch floor … if he plays. Bernard was announced as concussed on Wednesday. Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams are the next backs up.

Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) could both be back for the 49ers. In theory, this makes it an extremely difficult situation to predict. In practice, Mostert’s absence made his importance painfully clear. I’m comfortable gambling Mostert will be reinstalled in a large enough role to provide RB20-28 returns. … The calculus has not changed for David Montgomery. He is not good. The options behind him are somehow worse. He’s an RB2 based on workload alone with little chance at achieving upside. … The Patriots didn’t bother to activate Sony Michel (quad) to their 46-man roster last week. Even if they do against the Cardinals, it would seem Damien Harris has put some distance between himself and his knee-hobbled (thanks, Evan Silva) teammate. ... Even with David Johnson sidelined, Duke Johnson is the RB26 by total half PPR points over the past three weeks. Of course, he is catching a great matchup in the Lions, who hand out the most RB fantasy points. Hold your nose. … The Giants are six-point favorites against the Bengals’ abominable run defense. With Devonta Freeman (ankle, hamstring) on I.R., it is smooth FLEX sailing for Wayne Gallman. ... Melvin Gordon continues to remain one step ahead of the Phillip Lindsay law. Neither are an upside RB2 bet vs. the Saints’ run-erasing defense. … Jonathan Taylor’s 26 Week 11 touches were the most by a Colts running back since Taylor in Week 2. I am just a messenger. … Even with the touches all jacked up, Darrell Henderson remains the only Ram worth betting on in FLEX territory.