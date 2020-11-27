Week 12 Fantasy Football Preview: Thankful predictions for Sunday's games

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 12 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down what you should be aware of for every post-Thanksgiving Week 12 game, starting with Sunday morning’s kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks.

Was Jonathan Taylor’s big game in Week 11 a sign of things to come, or just a mirage? How many rushing touchdowns will be scored when Kyler Murray and Cam Newton square off? How will Taysom Hill follow up his first win as starting quarterback? Is it time we heap more effusive praise on the - gasp - Raiders?

Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 12!

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games. This week’s nutty theme: a pair of tight end prognostications.

