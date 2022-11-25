Week 12 Fantasy Football Preview: New QBs for the Jets & Panthers, Rachaad White’s coming out party & Isiah Pacheco SZN

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to preview the remaining NFL games happening in week 12.

The guys kick off by talking about the Jets benching Zach Wilson and installing Mike White as their new starting QB and what it means for the playmakers in that offense before discussing Brandon Aiyuk’s fantastic season and Alvin Kamara’s matchup against the 49ers.

Matt and Dalton also predict a big week for Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco against the Rams and Miami Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson against the Houston Texans.

Later, they discuss Sam Darnold taking over as the starter for the Carolina Panthers and wonder if first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is going to be fired after this season.

Listen to find out why Falcons/Commanders and Raiders/Seahawks are sneaky interesting games for fantasy football this week and why Christian Watson may be the Packers’ best option against the Eagles.

02:30 Bears at Jets

11:30 Buccaneers at Browns

14:50 Saints at 49ers

18:50 Rams at Chiefs

22:20 Texans at Dolphins

25:00 Broncos at Panthers

30:30 Falcons at Commanders

35:30 Ravens at Jaguars

37:45 Bengals at Titans

42:35 Chargers at Cardinals

48:40 Raiders at Seahawks

54:40 SNF Packers @ Eagles

59:35 MNF Steelers at Colts

