Week 12 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Derrick Henry runs over the Colts

I probably won’t pick the Titans to win the AFC when the playoffs begin. The Chiefs are a generational juggernaut, and the undefeated Steelers have a loaded roster.

But I’ll certainly give Tennessee a puncher’s chance against anyone. This is a tough, nasty, confident football team, well-coached and afraid of no one. When you see them on the schedule, you know you’re getting a three-hour physical challenge.

The Titans punched Indianapolis in the mouth from the opening snap Sunday and basically never let up, en route to a 45-26 trouncing. Derrick Henry was the primary star, rumbling for 178 yards and three touchdowns, spearheading four of Tennessee’s five first-half scoring drives. The Tennessee offensive line pushed the Colts around consistently — to be fair, the Indianapolis defensive line was missing key personnel — and Henry did the rest, quickly hitting the hole and finishing all of his runs.

Post-Thanksgiving football meshes nicely with Henry football. He’s a power guy (they call him Tractorcito for a reason), made for an off track. Obviously the footing was perfect inside of the Indianapolis dome, but Henry’s tread makes Tennessee especially dangerous in any outdoor game. Tennessee has two more home games this year, and a fascinating Week 16 trip to Green Bay. And there will be critical outdoor opportunity in January.

When you have power running and smart coaching, like Tennessee does, your game travels anywhere. The portable style makes these guys especially dangerous. Less than a year ago, the upstart Titans ended Tom Brady’s career in New England, then toppled the heavily-favored Ravens a week later. The Titans won’t kiss the ring for anyone.

The Titans don’t feel the need to pepper A.J. Brown with targets, but the second-year star can do a lot with a modest workload. He had another signature catch-and-run touchdown against the Colts, a 69-yard bob-and-weave through the state of Indiana. A 4-98-1 line was just fine on six targets, but Brown gifted his managers with an unexpected cherry — a touchdown runback on a particularly poor Colts onside kick. Good work if you can get it.

Is Brown basically Terrell Owens 2.0? The comp seems to fit. No current wideout is better after the catch, combining speed, power, physicality, and sheer will.

A.J. Brown had a solid receiving day (4-98-1), while adding a late score by returning a poor onside kick for a touchdown. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Corey Davis was only targeted three times, though he caught all of them, good for 70 yards. Davis has turned into this year’s DeVante Parker, a post-hype receiver who finally figured the game out. His usage rate is very close to Brown’s. He’s at least a WR3 every week.

Jonnu Smith was pressed into the trenches, blocking for Henry and going without a target. Smith’s been mostly a touchdown-dependent source this year, averaging about 34 yards a start into this week. He stays in the Top 10 at the position because of the goal-line deodorant, but there’s not a big upside.

Ryan Tannehill came to Tennessee as a make-good backup; a year and a half later, he’s a legitimate star. He’s slipped slightly from last year’s career year, as anyone would expect — when you lead the league in YPA, rating, and yards per completion, there’s nowhere to go but down. But check out the indexed efficiency stats on Tannehill’s ledger — he’s still well above league average in just about everything. Maybe escaping Adam Gase — and landing with a skilled OC like Arthur Smith — really is the key to everything.

The Titans just finished the defensive gauntlet of its schedule — Bears, Colts, Ravens, Colts. The rest of the slate is fantasy friendly: Cleveland, Jacksonville, Detroit, Green Bay. If your league still uses Week 17, the Texans are a chummy closer.

Henry looks ready for a December to Remember. Brown is still one of the biggest matchup nightmares in the league. Davis might never become a star, but he at least has Circle of Trust privileges. As we navigate to and through the fantasy playoffs, I am going to remember the Titans.

I know, I know, come up with a new tagline. Fair enough. Let’s see what else happened on Sunday.

We can’t trust the 2020 Raiders

Derek Carr isn’t consistent enough to be trusted, it’s as simple as that. Yes, he was outstanding in Week 11, going toe-to-toe with the Chiefs, but he followed that up with a massive egg at Atlanta: six points, 215 passing yards, 6.3 YPA, 70.1 rating. The Falcons entered the league ranked 26th in pass defense DVOA.

Vegas walked into the building as a three-point favorite. It sulked out, after a 43-6 humiliation.

I recognize we don’t want to flip out after a single outlier result, but also consider Carr had just 430 passing yards and three touchdowns in the three-week run-up to the Kansas City game. This offense doesn’t have enough consistency or continuity for fantasy managers to trust it. Other than TE Darren Waller and RB Josh Jacobs (if healthy; Devontae Booker is a fine replacement), I’m done looking deep with this offense. Nelson Agholor, Hunter Renfrow, and Henry Ruggs show up just enough to break your heart.

Speed Round

• You can start the engraving on the Patrick Mahomes MVP — for him to not win it at this point, he’d probably have to get hurt and something special would have to happen, like Ben Roethlisberger having a big December for an undefeated Steelers team. It’s a long and fascinating debate if you’re trying to identify the league’s No. 2 quarterback, for today or tomorrow. But Mahomes has no company and no obvious flaws.

• Tyreek Hill just gave us the best fantasy receiver game in 20 years. And whatever you paid for Travis Kelce, a weekly rock, it was worth it. But all those Andy Reid plaudits about Clyde Edwards-Helaire — suggesting the rookie was actually a better version of Brian Westbrook — drove fantasy managers into a ditch.

Tyreek Hill just had the seventh-best PPR game since the merger, per @pfref. Best wide receiver game since Jimmy Smith, 2000 (15-291-3). Here's the honor roll. pic.twitter.com/eq7wmjBz5u — scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) November 30, 2020

• The Julio Jones Matrix lives on — when he’s not around, the Falcons offense can’t do much. Don’t let the final score fool you, Matt Ryan managed just 4.7 YPA against a lousy defense. A touchdown bailed out Calvin Ridley on a 9-6-50 afternoon. The running game was steady, but with Ito Smith and Brian Hill sharing work, no one went off. Hayden Hurst and Russell Gage were acceptable only if you had the smallest of expectations.

• Kyle Shanahan was dealt a lousy hand all year, and it’s amazing that the Niners are still 5-6. Give him some pieces back and this is a dangerous team. And Raheem Mostert can play for my team anytime — a mixture of speed, physicality, intelligence, and heart. Make sure you draft Deebo Samuel next year.

• Anything can happen once, twice is a trend. I fully understand Alvin Kamara managers flipping out right now, mindful that Taysom Hill’s power running isn’t going away, and concerned that Latavius Murray looks rejuvenated, too good to overlook. The Saints can’t be faulted for wanting to keep Kamara fresh for the playoffs, but his skillset is contradictory to what Hill does well. And while Drew Brees will come back eventually, it might not be until the playoffs. I wish I had a better takeaway — Kamara is obviously too good to sit, but he might not have the upside to push you like he did for two months.

• I’m not going to dock the Rams much for their flat loss; it was an ambush spot. While the Niners were off a bye, the Rams had to play Monday night. Still, you know Sean McVay must dream about what he could do with a true star quarterback. Jared Goff is good enough to win with if all the support is in place; he can ride the bus, but never should drive the bus.

• Jarvis Landry finally found the end zone and had a monster game, if you had the patience to wait him out. Smart managers probably moved him or replaced him a while ago; I bet a bunch of Landry teams collected a worthless victory this week. If you have to wait three months for it, it’s far too late.

• If you told me Sterling Shepard had the same line for every healthy start, I’d believe you. But the Daniel Jones injury might be just enough to keep the Giants from winning the NFC East. Mind you, I’m still picking anyone but Philly here; the Eagles have been the misguided favorite for weeks and I expect them to get convincingly beaten by Seattle on Monday. But whatever you make of Jones, it is a notable drop from him down to Colt McCoy.

• Just about everything is burning around him, but James Robinson never has bad games. And you probably landed this guy with a late draft pick or a modest FAAB bid. He could be termed the fantasy MVP, depending on your criteria, and he’s certainly in the Top 5.

on Sunday, Jags rookie RB James Robinson became the 1st undrafted rookie in NFL history with 1,000+ scrimmage yards in his first 10 games



🔥🔥



only 25 other players on this list, including Eric Dickerson, Edgerrin James, Zeke, Marshall Faulk & Adrian Peterson (all were drafted) — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 23, 2020

• It was another mess of a game for Anthony Lynn, no shocker there. This is a repeat note but worth a reminder: every hot coach should be dreaming at the LAC setup. The Chargers offer perfect weather, a new stadium, a star quarterback early on his rookie deal, a deep roster, a non-antagonistic media, and a non-expectant fan base. This will soon be the most attractive vacancy in America.

• Bill Belichick confused Kyler Murray for three hours, and the Patriots also muted his effectiveness as a runner. We used to wonder why Kliff Kingsbury didn’t do more with Patrick Mahomes in college; soon we might be asking the same question, NFL version. If not for the Hail Murray, the Cardinals would be 5-6. Every NFC contender has flaws, but I don’t see any playoff upside for the 2020 Cardinals.