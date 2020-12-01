Week 12 Fantasy Football Bad Beats: A historic week for record beatdowns

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 12, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 12 and every week of the 2020 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 12, this week’s Bad Beat is legion, because there were some monstrous performances in Week 12. Tyreek Hill, Will Fuller, Derrick Henry, Antonio Gibson, Patrick Mahomes, and Deshaun Watson all delivered epic, 30-plus-point fantasy outings. And that’s not even getting into the 20+ point producers.

Now imagine having more than one of those guys in your lineup.

Imagine facing the manager with more than one of those guys in their lineup!

Did you suffer a bad beat in Week 12? Hit us up and tell us all about it @YahooFantasy!