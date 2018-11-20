Week 12 Fantasy FLEX Rankings: Helping you decide whether to go RB, WR or TE

While the Buccaneers offense has been pretty impressive all season, it’s been mostly through the passing game. Their running game has left much to be desired — until Week 11. Peyton Barber had his best game of the season and seemed to solidify his place as the starting back in Tampa Bay.

With a great matchup on tap, O.J. Howard done for the season, and Jameis Winston back at the helm of the offense, Barber is on the FLEX radar in Week 12.

