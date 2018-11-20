Week 12 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Baltimore can do what Arizona couldn't

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
Yahoo Sports
Terrell Suggs and the Ravens will be looking to make life rough for Derek Carr and the Raiders. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Arizona’s defense was one of the more popular adds and DFS-plays in Week 11. They were facing the checked-out Oakland Raiders, after all. So of course, the Raiders proceeded to play a relatively clean game and ended up winning. Josh Rosen made most of the mistakes the Raiders were expected to commit.

It’s highly unlikely that the vaunted Baltimore Ravens defense falls into the same trap as the Cardinals in Week 12:

